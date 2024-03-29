Romanian officials mark 20 years of NATO membership

Romanian officials marked 20 years since the country joined the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) on Friday, March 29, noting the importance of Romania’s membership in the defensive military alliance.

On March 29, 2004, Romania officially joined NATO by submitting the documents of ratification at the US State Department, the depositary state of the North Atlantic Treaty. This was followed, on April 2, 2004, by the official raising ceremony of the Romanian flag at NATO headquarters.

President Klaus Iohannis said that Romania has become "a crucial partner in developing the Alliance's deterrence and defense efforts on the Eastern Flank."

"In the 20 years since Romania's accession, the number of international security crises has significantly increased, culminating in the illegal, illegitimate, and unprovoked aggression by the Russian Federation against Ukraine," the president's message reads, cited by Digi24.

He also said that Romania is firmly attached to the values ​​that underpin the Alliance: democracy, individual liberties, respect for human rights, and the rule of law.

“Today, our thoughts are gratefully directed to those who have made the ultimate sacrifice, defending the values ​​that define the Alliance. We pay tribute to those who have fallen on duty for security, peace, and the protection of democracy. Our continuous, sustained, and dedicated commitment underscores the firm belief that unity, solidarity, and cooperation are essential to counter the severe security threats and challenges we face today. Romania will remain deeply involved in NATO's ongoing adaptation process so that the Alliance becomes stronger, more resilient, and better prepared for the future," the president's message concludes.

Meanwhile, prime minister Marcel Ciolacu said that Romania is an important pillar of NATO and the security of the Black Sea. “We will continue to be an influential and constructive actor within NATO in order to strengthen and develop our alliance in such a way that the guarantees of collective security ensure Romanians the stability and security they need for Romania's development!" the PM wrote on Facebook.

In addition to the president and the prime minister, defence minister Angel Tîlvăr noted that Romania’s accession to NATO was a historic act, one in which Romania entered the Euro-Atlantic family and received its most solid security guarantees in its entire history.

“It's been 20 years during which Romania has received the most solid security guarantees, thanks to its membership in the most powerful political-military alliance in the world, and has become stronger and more visible in the Euro-Atlantic sphere," he said in an official press release.

The minister also congratulated the Romanian Army and its devoted personnel. “Today, we honor the heroes who fell in duty in theaters of operations and became anchors over time for future generations. At the same time, I express my respect and gratitude to the soldiers wounded in combat actions, to the veterans from theaters of operations, as well as to the personnel of the Ministry of National Defense who contributed to our country's evolution within the Alliance. Last but not least, I extend thanks to Romanian soldiers currently participating in missions, operations, and exercises under the NATO flag."

The official also thanked allied NATO soldiers stationed in Romania and argued that their contribution to Romania’s security is proof of solidarity and cohesion. Tîlvăr further stated that for 20 years, Romania has been a committed ally in upholding NATO's values.

To mark the same occasion, Romania’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs launched the Born in NATO campaign, dedicated to young people born after Romania's accession to NATO in 2004.

The initiative aims to promote the role and values of the North Atlantic Alliance. Co-initiated by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of National Defense, it will include a series of events from March to December, with the aim of familiarizing young people with the values and objectives of the Alliance, according to a press release cited by Digi24.

The launch event was hosted by the National College "Sfântul Sava" in Bucharest and took place in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Luminiţa Odobescu, and the Ambassador of the United States of America to Romania, Kathleen Kavalec. The latter highlighted the close cooperation between Bucharest and Washington, both bilaterally and within NATO, emphasizing the role and values of the Alliance in ensuring regional and global security and stability. She stressed that the Romania-US Strategic Partnership reflects the shared commitment of the two countries to promoting peace, security, and democracy.

Based on a legislative proposal, starting in 2005, "NATO Day in Romania" is celebrated on the first Sunday of April.

