Roman wall unearthed during renovation works at park in Cluj-Napoca

Workers at a site in Cluj-Napoca found part of what could be a 1,900-year-old Roman wall during excavations. The works were part of the city's renovations of the I.L Caragiale Park.

Archaeologists say it could be a Roman wall, part of the Roman fortification of Napoca. Parts of modern-day Romania were integrated into the Roman Empire for about 170 years, and the Romans built a settlement in the region.

Cluj mayor Emil Boc said the wall will be left visible for tourists to see.

"Archaeologists managed to find an enclosure from the Roman era. We are digging 4 meters deep. [...] The wall at the bottom is the Roman fortification of the city (approximately from the years 117-124), above it is the medieval part," said the mayor of Cluj-Napoca in a video posted on social media.

"We are still in the midst of research; the foundation of the Roman and medieval walls of the city has just emerged, the northern wall of which was known but has never been uncovered so clearly before. We hope to learn as many details about it in the near future," said Felix Marcu, manager of the National Museum of Transylvanian History, cited by Monitorulcj.ro.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: capture from Emil Boc's video on Facebook)