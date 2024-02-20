ROLANG organizes the 11th edition of the Romanian language summer school for international students in Sibiu

News from Companies

The ROLANG Summer School caters to language learners at every level of Romanian proficiency, providing intensive courses to accelerate their language mastery. The 11th edition of ROLANG Summer School will be held from August 12th to August 23rd, 2024, in Sibiu.

Students will delve into the excitement of learning Romanian in the charming city of Sibiu, where a blend of history, culture, and modernity awaits. Once the heart of the Transylvanian Saxons, Sibiu's old town earned recognition as "Europe's 8th most idyllic place to live" by Forbes and was honored as a European Capital of Culture alongside Luxembourg in 2007.

Sibiu captivates with its medieval architecture, cultural richness, and lively student atmosphere. Students can delve into the city's historic core, explore museums and cultural sites, and savor its diverse cuisine. The summer school also offers a chance to connect with people worldwide, as classes are international, drawing students from diverse backgrounds and countries.

Whether the students are beginner or advanced, the ROLANG teachers will help them develop their skills in a supportive and enjoyable learning environment. The courses prioritize communicative learning, offering ample opportunities for students to practice speaking, listening, reading, and writing while immersing themselves in Romanian language and culture.

The program includes morning sessions (30 hours of class courses for A1, A2, B1, and B2 levels) and afternoon activities (2 hours of Q&A, 4 hours of conversation lessons, museum visits, film screenings, guided tour of Sibiu city center, communism tour, lecture on Romanian history, and social gatherings).

Participants must be at least 18 years old to join the program. Classroom sessions are tailored to real-life scenarios and include role-playing, discussions, vocabulary, and grammar exercises.

Upon completion of the course, students will undergo an assessment and receive a certificate indicating their proficiency level in Romanian

During the summer school program, students will have the opportunity to:

Study the Romanian language in small, interactive classes with experienced teachers.

Participate in a range of cultural activities, excursions, and outdoor activities, including visits to local museums, historical sites, and cultural events.

Experience life in the vibrant city of Sibiu, one of the most beautiful cities in Romania.

Meet other students from around the world and make new friends while learning the Romanian language.

Improve their listening, speaking, reading, and writing skills in Romanian.

For more information, or to enroll in the Summer School, please register at on Rolang School website.

Established in 2009 by Dr. Mona Moldoveanu Pologea, a Ph.D. linguist, ROLANG School in Bucharest welcomes approximately 1200 students annually. The institution offers diverse Romanian language programs, including group courses at various proficiency levels, personalized one-to-one tutoring, summer school sessions, online courses, specialized programs in Romanian for business, citizenship, and tourism, as well as cultural integration and immersion classes. Additionally, the school operates its publishing house, producing educational materials such as the "Learn Romanian" textbooks and the "Romanian Verbs" book

ROLANG won the "Language school of the year" international award in 2017, 2018, and 2019, offered by the "iStudy Global Awards" (UK), the "Top 100 of Romania" trophy (2022), and the “Golden Company Award”, two prestigious rankings that take into account customers' reviews and the popularity of companies.

ROLANG School has become the first language center in Romania to offer the internationally recognized teacher training program EUROLTA (European Certificate in Language Teaching to Adults). The EUROLTA certificate is developed, issued, and recognized by the ICC, a network of leading institutions of adult education in Europe and around the world. Starting in 2023, ROLANG School organizes the EUROLTA course in Romania for all language teachers and will train better language teachers for tomorrow.

