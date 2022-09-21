Interview

Hailing from Indianapolis, American hard rock band The Protest is set to fly to the heart of Transylvania, Cluj-Napoca, to play two benefit shows in support of Ukraine at La Țevi on October 2nd and The Flying Circus on October 4th.

Their latest six-track EP, Death Stare, is a testament to the four-piece group's artistry as musicians: a powerful mix of rock and roll and metal with a prolific lyricism that screams relatable motivational anthems.

After their Loud and Proud Festival stop in Betzdorf, Germany, the boys are coming to Cluj. Ahead of the concert, they gave an exclusive interview to Romania Insider on what drove their hearts to perform for Ukraine, their music in their own words, and why they're more than just a "Christian band."

First of all, thank you, again for taking some time for this interview. What moved you guys to come all the way from the heart of the Midwest to perform here in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, especially for two charity concerts for Ukraine this October? I saw that you will perform at the Loud and Proud Festival in Germany, so it's not too far out, but this is a philanthropic effort where all the proceeds will benefit the victims of the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

It's an honor to do this interview! Thanks for reaching out.

We have a good friend and missionary who we've worked with in the past. He spends his life helping relief causes and being a true servant. He happens to be a big hard rock and metal fan as well! We started working with this gentleman (Gary) and his wonderful wife (Ineta) a few years back. He brought us to Latvia to do some shows. We are honored to play these Romanian shows benefitting Ukraine. Our band is all about serving and bringing a sliver of hope and light to the places we play. The Ukrainian people have been put through so much and getting a small chance to help them is well worth the financial risk. We are simply using our tools to help the cause.

Before this, I listened to your latest 6-song EP 'Death Stare' from 2021, and I got hooked by the energy from the first track. 'Hell to Hold You' is my favorite track, something about it screams that it's made for live performance. How would you describe the way your live performance here is going to go down? And what do you hope from that?

Thanks so much for listening to the EP my friend. It was a labor of love and we are very happy with how it turned out!

The Protest's performance is real, raw, and we hope powerful. We thrive on stage. That's where we truly feel alive, therefore, we have a lot of energy and usually end the set drenched in sweat. If you come to a Protest show expect to experience hard, fist-pounding music, hear some words from the heart, and prepare to have a lot of fun! Our favorite time of the night, however, is after the show when we can connect with the concert-goers and hear their stories and talk with them. We hope to inspire those in attendance and of course raise as much money as we can for the cause!

Do you feel there's anything different, between performing at a regular show and this kind of concert?

We go into every show with the same focus and intensity, but these shows will be special for a number of reasons. One, we've never played in this area before which is always exciting! Two, with the time change being so big from the States and all the traveling we might be very tired and living on coffee:)

We've played shows in front of thousands and we've played shows for one person. We go just as hard for that one person as we do for larger crowds.

I believe that as a genre, rock has always somewhat been a way for the underdogs to scream and the voice of the voiceless. It is just such a powerful escapism and I think that's the beauty of it, but how would you guys describe your music, in your own words?

I love how you mention that rock is a voice for the voiceless and that it's a small escape from everything going on in the world. I couldn't agree more. Playing it is an escape for us as well. I would describe our music as a huge mix of metal, hard rock, rock 'n' roll, metal core, and a tinge of classic metal and rock. We've been compared to Avenged Sevenfold, Atreyu, Beartooth, and Disciple.

Lastly, do you always keep up with what is going on in Ukraine, and is there any message of peace or solidarity that you want to say?

It has been so inspiring seeing the strength of the Ukrainian people. Even in the face of adversity they are staying strong and serving each other. That is so inspiring. To see the hope they have and their love for one another. We pray that they stay strong and experience peace during this time.

(Photo: The Protest)