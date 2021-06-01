Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

Submitted by andreich on Wed, 01/06/2021 - 09:03
Business

Romanian distressed assets fund ROCA invests in cosmetics, disinfectants producer

06 January 2021
Romanian investment and management platform ROCA, with a focus on companies in distress, bought a 24% stake in CAHM Europe - a local manufacturer and distributor of hotel cosmetics, retail products, and disinfectants for personal, industrial, and medical use.

CAHM distributes its brands in over 30 countries, such as Italy, France, England, Germany, Denmark, and South Korea. By becoming a shareholder, ROCA will support the company's plans to increase its national and European business.

In 2019, CAHM Europe had a turnover of RON 16 million (just over EUR 3 mln) and a net profit of RON 2.4 million, with almost 40 employees.

ROCA explained it based its investment decision on the quality of the management and the scalable nature of the business.

CAHM Europe is undergoing an investment process for equipping a new factory, an operation financed by ROCA investment and European funds programs.

With 11 years of experience, CAHM Europe produces the cosmetics brands Sense, Botanika, Omnia, Holiday Care, I am you, Săpun de-ăla bun (the good soap), intended both for the domestic market and for export.

Under the Sense brand, CAHM put over 3.5 million products on the market in 2019. During the pandemic, the company launched the disinfectant line Sense Emergency, including products with an alcohol concentration of 85%.

[email protected]

(Photo source: the company)

