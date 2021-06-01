Romanian distressed assets fund ROCA invests in cosmetics, disinfectants producer

Romanian investment and management platform ROCA, with a focus on companies in distress, bought a 24% stake in CAHM Europe - a local manufacturer and distributor of hotel cosmetics, retail products, and disinfectants for personal, industrial, and medical use.

CAHM distributes its brands in over 30 countries, such as Italy, France, England, Germany, Denmark, and South Korea. By becoming a shareholder, ROCA will support the company's plans to increase its national and European business.

In 2019, CAHM Europe had a turnover of RON 16 million (just over EUR 3 mln) and a net profit of RON 2.4 million, with almost 40 employees.

ROCA explained it based its investment decision on the quality of the management and the scalable nature of the business.

CAHM Europe is undergoing an investment process for equipping a new factory, an operation financed by ROCA investment and European funds programs.

With 11 years of experience, CAHM Europe produces the cosmetics brands Sense, Botanika, Omnia, Holiday Care, I am you, Săpun de-ăla bun (the good soap), intended both for the domestic market and for export.

Under the Sense brand, CAHM put over 3.5 million products on the market in 2019. During the pandemic, the company launched the disinfectant line Sense Emergency, including products with an alcohol concentration of 85%.

