Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief 

 

Submitted by andreich on Fri, 12/18/2020 - 08:01
Business

Romanian investment fund ROCA gets 20% stake in local dairy producer Artesana

18 December 2020
Romanian investment fund ROCA announced that it acquired a 20% stake in Artesana dairy and will support the company in developing a new milk processing plant that would triple its production capacity.

Artesana started as a small family business in Tecuci in 2007. It currently sells premium natural artisanal dairy products and, as a result of the increase in the demand for organic products, Artesana has reached its maximum capacity.

To meet the growing demand, the company's founders, Alina and Daniel Donici, together with ROCA, will develop a new factory on the existing land to triple the production capacity. The investment is estimated at EUR 4.6 mln.

The Artesana brand has been on the Romanian market since August 2012 and estimates to reach a turnover of EUR 3.7 million this year. Artesana products can be found in over 700 stores in the country, in most supermarkets, but also in local networks or specialized grocery stores.

The value of the local dairy market has expanded significantly in recent years, reaching RON 5.4 billion (EUR 1.11 bln) in 2020, an increase of about 60% compared to 2008.

(Photo source: the company)

