Bogdan Vlad appointed CEO of agriculture holding ROCA Agri RDF

ROCA Agri RDF, the agriculture holding majority owned by ROCA Investments, announced the appointment of Bogdan Vlad as CEO, as the interim mandate of Alexandru Savin expires. According to the company, Savin will resume his responsibilities related to the investment strategy within the ROCA Investments team.

Bogdan Vlad brings a wealth of experience in management and finance, having previously held top management positions in major local and multinational companies. As CFO of ROCA Agri RDF, he played an important role in optimizing the financial performance within the holding, especially in this challenging context for agriculture.

“In the last two years, the agricultural sector has gone through an extremely turbulent period, which led us to reevaluate everything we knew about this industry, to adapt quickly to the new realities,” said Rudi Vizental, CEO of ROCA Investments, the majority shareholder.

Bogdan Vlad, the new CEO of ROCA Agri RDF, stated: “I am honored to lead ROCA Agri RDF in its next chapter of growth and innovation aimed at transforming from a distributor and trader to an integrator of products and services. Building on our strong foundation, we will prioritize team agility, collaboration, and integration of operations at the national level as we strive to create long-term value for our customers and stakeholders.”

Despite two challenging years for the agriculture industry, the holding continued the expansion strategy at the national level and recorded an increase in the cumulative turnover from RON 778 million in 2022 to RON 914 million in 2023.

Present on the Romanian market since July 2022, the ROCA Agri RDF holding ended 2023 with an exploited agricultural area of up to 4,000 hectares. Through the companies it owns, namely RDF, RDF Agricultura, Adidana, Dachim, Supliment, and AGRO IFN, the holding is one of the main players in the market of production and distribution of inputs, as well as grain trade.

The investors of ROCA Agri RDF are ROCA Investments, as the majority shareholder, and Florin Deznan.

(Photo source: the company)