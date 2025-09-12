Events

Romanian theater stages robot-only performance exploring technology and e-waste

12 September 2025

The George Ciprian Theater in Buzău has unveiled “E-Waste E-Motion,” the first performance in Romania in which all characters are played by small autonomous robots, blending art, technology, and sustainability in an experimental theatrical project.

“E-Waste E-Motion” is part of a broader artistic research initiative supported by the National University of Theatre and Film (UNATC) in Bucharest, which is providing rehearsal and performance space. The project will also be presented at the international conference AI in Art Practices and Research hosted by UNATC.

The production, described as a “robofable,” is set in a near-future recycling center where intelligent devices reflect on their role in human life and the environmental impact of discarded electronics.

Alongside the performance, the installation “Cemetery of Objects” invites visitors to bring small electronic waste items and symbolically say goodbye to them, transforming recycling into an artistic and civic experience. 

The installation and shows run in Buzău between September 10–14, before traveling to Bucharest and Constanța later this month.

Entry is free but limited to 30 people per performance, with reservations required online. The play, aimed primarily at high school students, runs for 45 minutes.

Directed by Marina Hanganu, with robot design by engineer Marius Dumitrescu and scenography by Maria Mandea, the project brings together artists and technologists specializing in robotics, sound design, new media, and performance art. Organizers say the goal is not only to innovate in theater but also to encourage reflection on technology’s role in society.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: PR)

