Three arrested after robbery at gas station in Western Romania city

The Police have detained three suspects in a case that targets a robbery at a gas station in Lugoj, a city in Western Romania.

The robbery took place on Sunday night, June 3, when two young men entered the gas station with the help of an employee. The cashier left the back door open for the suspects, and also told them the code for opening the safe, local Digi24 reported.

The three men managed to run away with RON 157,000 (some EUR 34,000).

An employee informed the Police about the robbery the next day. The police officers managed to identify and then arrest the three men after watching images from surveillance cameras. Also, they recovered part of the money.

Irina Marica, [email protected]