Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 12/23/2021 - 08:28
Romanian school teachers rather willing to go on strike for wages

23 December 2021
Two-thirds (67.5%) of education workers want a general strike on January 10, according to a poll conducted by three trade union federations in the sector, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

A number of 32,744 employees answered this question, and 32.5% of them were against the proposal (for a general strike).

The three trade union federations remind that the teaching staff were supposed to benefit from higher salaries provided by the Framework Law no. 153/2017 starting with September 2020. In fact, only a quarter of the wage correction envisaged over 2018-2022 was granted (in January 2020), while the inflation since January 2020 reached 11%.

The authors of the survey pointed out that in the case of the strike, the education employees would not receive a salary.

Separately, 77.8% of the respondents agreed with the measure not to close the mid-term evaluations of the students in the first semester. A number of 29,325 people answered this question, 22.2% of them opting against such a measure.

When asked if they thought of giving up their job in education due to financial conditions, 59.2% of the 32,744 respondents to this question answered in the affirmative.

