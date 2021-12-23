Romanian school teachers rather willing to go on strike for wages

Two-thirds (67.5%) of education workers want a general strike on January 10, according to a poll conducted by three trade union federations in the sector, quoted by Wall-street.ro.

A number of 32,744 employees answered this question, and 32.5% of them were against the proposal (for a general strike).

The three trade union federations remind that the teaching staff were supposed to benefit from higher salaries provided by the Framework Law no. 153/2017 starting with September 2020. In fact, only a quarter of the wage correction envisaged over 2018-2022 was granted (in January 2020), while the inflation since January 2020 reached 11%.

The authors of the survey pointed out that in the case of the strike, the education employees would not receive a salary.

Separately, 77.8% of the respondents agreed with the measure not to close the mid-term evaluations of the students in the first semester. A number of 29,325 people answered this question, 22.2% of them opting against such a measure.

When asked if they thought of giving up their job in education due to financial conditions, 59.2% of the 32,744 respondents to this question answered in the affirmative.

