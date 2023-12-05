Romanian start-up Evo Beauty, which aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry, posts 60% growth in the local market since the beginning of the year

News from Companies

The Romanian start-up Evo Beauty aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry in Romania with the most complete software solution that makes the activity of companies in the field more efficient.

According to data from the National Trade Registry Office, in Romania, there are over 15,000 companies in the beauty salon industry, both PFAs and SRLs.

Since the beginning of this year, the company founded by Romanian entrepreneur Șerban Jinga, the majority shareholder of Evo Beauty, has registered a 60% increase in turnover.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to develop an easy-to-use, cloud-based, complete, and flexible solution that would make the beauty industry more efficient, given that many salons in Romania still take appointments in notebooks or use Excel or rudimentary software to keep track of appointments, clients and day-to-day activities. Thus, it was no surprise that our app was so well received by the beauty and wellness market. Evo Beauty manages to provide solutions for all the needs of a salon and continues to develop based on the feedback received from existing clients and the requirements of new clients. We want to streamline and improve the experience in beauty salons and offer companies in the industry a complete, transparent, and fast management of activities at the highest standards, including GDPR", said Şerban Jinga, founder of Evo Beauty.

Evo Beauty is a complete customer relationship management (CRM) and planning (ERP) software with a fast and intuitive interface that offers complex reporting capabilities. Evo Beauty brings to market industry-critical functionality that enables clients to manage their appointments, operational processes, client management, and relationships, including their history, from a single platform, while also offering marketing functionalities such as SMS reminders, basic accounting, and cost and revenue control.

"From our estimates, a typical salon using our application saves 20% of reception time, 10% of employee time, and between 20% and 30% of management time. Besides these time savings, another benefit is the increase in the quality of the service offered by the salon, which leads to higher revenues. With Evo Beauty we cover the needs of the salon from the appointment to the payment and, then, maintaining the relationship with the customers", added Şerban Jinga.

The company recorded a 60% increase in turnover this year and aims for at least a similar growth rate in 2024, given the existing potential in the beauty and wellness market in Romania.

Evo Beauty's client portfolio includes well-known names in the local beauty and wellness industry, such as Abbate, Fit4You, THAIco Spa, Geta Voinea, Tribute, Nomasvello, Barbierii, Vitality Asian Spa, Chic Salon and Clinica Statera.

*This is a Press release.