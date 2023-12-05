Startup
News from Companies

Romanian start-up Evo Beauty, which aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry, posts 60% growth in the local market since the beginning of the year

05 December 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian start-up Evo Beauty aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry in Romania with the most complete software solution that makes the activity of companies in the field more efficient.

According to data from the National Trade Registry Office, in Romania, there are over 15,000 companies in the beauty salon industry, both PFAs and SRLs.

Since the beginning of this year, the company founded by Romanian entrepreneur Șerban Jinga, the majority shareholder of Evo Beauty, has registered a 60% increase in turnover.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to develop an easy-to-use, cloud-based, complete, and flexible solution that would make the beauty industry more efficient, given that many salons in Romania still take appointments in notebooks or use Excel or rudimentary software to keep track of appointments, clients and day-to-day activities. Thus, it was no surprise that our app was so well received by the beauty and wellness market. Evo Beauty manages to provide solutions for all the needs of a salon and continues to develop based on the feedback received from existing clients and the requirements of new clients. We want to streamline and improve the experience in beauty salons and offer companies in the industry a complete, transparent, and fast management of activities at the highest standards, including GDPR", said Şerban Jinga, founder of Evo Beauty.

Evo Beauty is a complete customer relationship management (CRM) and planning (ERP) software with a fast and intuitive interface that offers complex reporting capabilities. Evo Beauty brings to market industry-critical functionality that enables clients to manage their appointments, operational processes, client management, and relationships, including their history, from a single platform, while also offering marketing functionalities such as SMS reminders, basic accounting, and cost and revenue control.

"From our estimates, a typical salon using our application saves 20% of reception time, 10% of employee time, and between 20% and 30% of management time. Besides these time savings, another benefit is the increase in the quality of the service offered by the salon, which leads to higher revenues. With Evo Beauty we cover the needs of the salon from the appointment to the payment and, then, maintaining the relationship with the customers", added Şerban Jinga.

The company recorded a 60% increase in turnover this year and aims for at least a similar growth rate in 2024, given the existing potential in the beauty and wellness market in Romania.

Evo Beauty's client portfolio includes well-known names in the local beauty and wellness industry, such as Abbate, Fit4You, THAIco Spa, Geta Voinea, Tribute, Nomasvello, Barbierii, Vitality Asian Spa, Chic Salon and Clinica Statera.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
Startup
News from Companies

Romanian start-up Evo Beauty, which aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry, posts 60% growth in the local market since the beginning of the year

05 December 2023
romaniainsider

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian start-up Evo Beauty aims to digitize the beauty and wellness industry in Romania with the most complete software solution that makes the activity of companies in the field more efficient.

According to data from the National Trade Registry Office, in Romania, there are over 15,000 companies in the beauty salon industry, both PFAs and SRLs.

Since the beginning of this year, the company founded by Romanian entrepreneur Șerban Jinga, the majority shareholder of Evo Beauty, has registered a 60% increase in turnover.

"From the very beginning, we wanted to develop an easy-to-use, cloud-based, complete, and flexible solution that would make the beauty industry more efficient, given that many salons in Romania still take appointments in notebooks or use Excel or rudimentary software to keep track of appointments, clients and day-to-day activities. Thus, it was no surprise that our app was so well received by the beauty and wellness market. Evo Beauty manages to provide solutions for all the needs of a salon and continues to develop based on the feedback received from existing clients and the requirements of new clients. We want to streamline and improve the experience in beauty salons and offer companies in the industry a complete, transparent, and fast management of activities at the highest standards, including GDPR", said Şerban Jinga, founder of Evo Beauty.

Evo Beauty is a complete customer relationship management (CRM) and planning (ERP) software with a fast and intuitive interface that offers complex reporting capabilities. Evo Beauty brings to market industry-critical functionality that enables clients to manage their appointments, operational processes, client management, and relationships, including their history, from a single platform, while also offering marketing functionalities such as SMS reminders, basic accounting, and cost and revenue control.

"From our estimates, a typical salon using our application saves 20% of reception time, 10% of employee time, and between 20% and 30% of management time. Besides these time savings, another benefit is the increase in the quality of the service offered by the salon, which leads to higher revenues. With Evo Beauty we cover the needs of the salon from the appointment to the payment and, then, maintaining the relationship with the customers", added Şerban Jinga.

The company recorded a 60% increase in turnover this year and aims for at least a similar growth rate in 2024, given the existing potential in the beauty and wellness market in Romania.

Evo Beauty's client portfolio includes well-known names in the local beauty and wellness industry, such as Abbate, Fit4You, THAIco Spa, Geta Voinea, Tribute, Nomasvello, Barbierii, Vitality Asian Spa, Chic Salon and Clinica Statera.

*This is a Press release.

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

28 November 2023
Environment
Romania inaugurates first regional PET bottle sorting center part of Deposit-Refund System
22 November 2023
Interviews
Romania’s Copșa Mică through the lens of a Norwegian couple who lived there in the 1990s
20 November 2023
Sports
Romania qualifies for EURO 2024 after win against Israel
13 November 2023
Defense
Romania inaugurates European Training Center for F-16 fighter aircraft
13 November 2023
Culture
Alin Ușeriu, initiator of Via Transilvanica - Romania's "Road that Unites": Without people, there is no heritage
10 November 2023
Politics
Bogdan Aurescu, first Romanian elected judge of the International Court of Justice 
06 November 2023
Nature
Northern lights visible from Romania due to geomagnetic storm
31 October 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
Romanian index BET brings double returns compared with US index S&P500 and 3.5 times higher than STOXX 600 in 25 years