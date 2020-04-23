Nearly 60% of RO SMEs ready to return to full employment within three months

Nearly three in five small and medium enterprises (SMEs) in Romania estimate that they will be able to employ all their entire pre-crisis personnel within three months after they resume operations, according to a survey conducted by the National Council of Small and Medium Private Enterprises in Romania (CNIPMMR).

Based on the poll among SMEs, CNIPMMR president Florin Jianu argued for public support for flexible work.

The entrepreneurs surveyed estimate that they can reintegrate the personnel at the pre-crisis level as follows: 57.5% within 3 months, 20.4% within 3-6 months, 8.8% within 6-9 months, and 5.3% in 9-12 months.

Only 8% of the SMEs need more than one year to return to pre-crisis employment.

The survey does not indicate what share those 8% SMEs hold in total SME employment in Romania.

As for the best time to resume operations, 52% indicated the end of the state of emergency, the remaining 48% opting for "after Easter" or early May.

Asked how much the current crisis has affected their company, 36% of the entrepreneurs said "to a very great extent," and 28% - "to a great extent."

Meanwhile, 15% said that they hadn't been affected, and 21%% have been only slightly affected.

