Volume of services delivered to RO households shrinks six-fold in April

The volume of services delivered to Romanian households in April, the first full month under lockdown, contracted six-fold compared to the same month of 2019, according to the statistics office INS.

Gambling firms were the worst hit, recording only 2.6% of the activity volume in April 2019.

Meanwhile, cleaning services only halved.

The hotels and restaurants reduced their activity to 22.1% of the volume seen in April 2019, as the restaurants had to discontinue operations, and the movement restrictions impacted the hotel business.

The sales of cars and motorcycles (including services and sale of spare parts) saw a contraction of 45.2% year-on-year.

The sale of cars plunged by 52.5% compared to April 2019, but the sales of motorcycles (comparatively much smaller) surged by 56.4% year-on-year.

(Photo: Pixabay)

