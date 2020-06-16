Romania Insider
Submitted by romaniainsider on Tue, 06/16/2020 - 08:05
Business
Romania’s external debt up 0.9% in January - April
16 June 2020
Romania's gross external debt advanced by EUR 683 million (0.9%) in the first four months of 2020, to EUR 106.5 billion at the end of April, Romania's National Bank (BNR) announced.

The debt ratios improved, however. The evolution was driven by the increase of the short-term debt, by 3.3% to EUR 33.3 billion, while the long-term debt decreased by 0.5% to EUR 73.3 bln.

Notably, the long-term external debt of the private sector declined by 2% to EUR 32.3 bln.

Of the total external debt, the public debt accounted for EUR 39.7 bln, EUR 267 mln more compared to the end of 2019.

The direct public debt rose by EUR 280 mln to EUR 39.4 bln.

The private debt, owed by banks and companies, reached the value of EUR 32.2 bln, of which EUR 411 mln represented the non-residents' deposits.

The long-term external debt service ratio slightly improved to 17.6% in January – April 2020, from 18.6% in 2019.

(Photo: Pixabay)

[email protected]

