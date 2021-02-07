Covid-19: RO updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 1 the three lists – red, yellow, and green – labeling countries' epidemiological risk. It kept the United Kingdom on the red list.

The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Red List now includes Seychelles, Mongolia, Namibia, Uruguay, Columbia, Argentina, Oman, Maldives, Kuwait, Brazil, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Paraguay, Chile, Botswana, Tunisia, South Africa, Panama, UK, Nepal, and India.

Most European countries are on the Green List, with exceptions including Portugal and Cyprus, which are on the Yellow List.

The updated lists are available here.

The labeling from the yellow or green area to the red area and the labeling from the green to the yellow area enter into force 24 hours after the CNSU decision updating the three lists is published in the Official Monitor. The labeling from the red area to the green or yellow area, and from the yellow area to the green area enter into force from the date the CNSU decision is published in the Official Monitor.

COVID-19 travel: 23 countries on Romania’s new red list, including the UK

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com