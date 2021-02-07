Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 11:13
Social

Covid-19: RO updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 1 the three lists – red, yellow, and green – labeling countries' epidemiological risk. It kept the United Kingdom on the red list.

The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Red List now includes Seychelles, Mongolia, Namibia, Uruguay, Columbia, Argentina, Oman, Maldives, Kuwait, Brazil, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Paraguay, Chile, Botswana, Tunisia, South Africa, Panama, UK, Nepal, and India.

Most European countries are on the Green List, with exceptions including Portugal and Cyprus, which are on the Yellow List.

The updated lists are available here.

The labeling from the yellow or green area to the red area and the labeling from the green to the yellow area enter into force 24 hours after the CNSU decision updating the three lists is published in the Official Monitor. The labeling from the red area to the green or yellow area, and from the yellow area to the green area enter into force from the date the CNSU decision is published in the Official Monitor. 

COVID-19 travel: 23 countries on Romania’s new red list, including the UK

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Fri, 07/02/2021 - 11:13
Social

Covid-19: RO updates list of countries with high epidemiological risk

02 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The National Committee for Emergency Situations (CNSU) updated on July 1 the three lists – red, yellow, and green – labeling countries' epidemiological risk. It kept the United Kingdom on the red list.

The Red List includes countries and territories where the cumulated Covid-19 incidence rate of new cases over the past 14 days is higher than or equal to 3 per 1,000 inhabitants. The Yellow List includes countries and territories where the incidence rate is between 1.5 and 3 per 1,000 inhabitants, while the Green List covers countries where the rate is lower than or equal to 1.5 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The Red List now includes Seychelles, Mongolia, Namibia, Uruguay, Columbia, Argentina, Oman, Maldives, Kuwait, Brazil, Suriname, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Costa Rica, Bahrain, Paraguay, Chile, Botswana, Tunisia, South Africa, Panama, UK, Nepal, and India.

Most European countries are on the Green List, with exceptions including Portugal and Cyprus, which are on the Yellow List.

The updated lists are available here.

The labeling from the yellow or green area to the red area and the labeling from the green to the yellow area enter into force 24 hours after the CNSU decision updating the three lists is published in the Official Monitor. The labeling from the red area to the green or yellow area, and from the yellow area to the green area enter into force from the date the CNSU decision is published in the Official Monitor. 

COVID-19 travel: 23 countries on Romania’s new red list, including the UK

(Photo: Pixabay)

simona@romania-insider.com

Tags
COVID
Read next

Profile picture for user irina.popescu0
Irina Marica
Senior Editor

Irina holds a BA in Journalism and has been part of the Romania-Insider.com team since its early days in 2011. She likes to keep the Romania-insider.com readers informed every day. Irina reports on various topics, on a wide range of areas such as politics, social or entertainment. She also writes travel or leisure articles, as well as interviews. She splits her time between Sinaia, her hometown, and Bucharest. Being born and raised in a mountain town, Irina loves spending time in nature, but she also likes to read, write, listen to music, travel, teach her dog new tricks and listen to other people’s stories (so don’t hesitate to contact her for an interview if you have an interesting story that you want to share with the Romania-insider.com readers). She dreams to visit Iceland one day and maybe get to see the Arctic Monkeys play live.  You can send her press releases or feedback on her stories by emailing irina.marica@romania-insider.com.

 

irina.popescu0
Submitted by irina.popescu0 on Thu, 05/13/2021 - 14:13
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

02 July 2021
Social
Several injured, one missing after explosion at largest oil refinery in Romania
02 July 2021
Social
Report: Romania remains a primary source country for sex and labor trafficking victims in Europe
02 July 2021
Business
Norway’s Vard builds ‘biggest yacht in the world’ in Romanian shipyards
01 July 2021
Social
Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet
30 June 2021
Business
EBRD doubles forecast for Romania's 2021 GDP growth to 6%
29 June 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Bucharest Stock Exchange pushes to new high even as European markets decline
25 June 2021
Social
Romania to start destroying expired COVID-19 vaccines as vaccination numbers drop
25 June 2021
Social
Romanian PM Citu opens wedding season, up to 300 vaccinated participants accepted