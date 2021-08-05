Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:17
Business

Romanians spent 90% more on online sports betting and gambling in 2020

05 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian online gambling and betting market crossed the EUR 500 mln threshold last year, after an increase of about 90% in 2020 - according to industry data quoted by Superbet, the industry leader, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, Euro 2020 gave a boost to this industry in 2021.

Superbet registered during the month when Euro 2020 took place (July 2021) over 250,000 online customers who spent an average of EUR 40 each.

The local market is thus the one that boasted the highest growth in the first year of the pandemic, with Portugal at a great distance (+55%).

Italy, Serbia and Lithuania are coming close with annual advances of 45-50%, according to the same data gathered by Vixio GamblingCompliance and other regulators.

(Photo: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 08/05/2021 - 08:17
Business

Romanians spent 90% more on online sports betting and gambling in 2020

05 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

The Romanian online gambling and betting market crossed the EUR 500 mln threshold last year, after an increase of about 90% in 2020 - according to industry data quoted by Superbet, the industry leader, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, Euro 2020 gave a boost to this industry in 2021.

Superbet registered during the month when Euro 2020 took place (July 2021) over 250,000 online customers who spent an average of EUR 40 each.

The local market is thus the one that boasted the highest growth in the first year of the pandemic, with Portugal at a great distance (+55%).

Italy, Serbia and Lithuania are coming close with annual advances of 45-50%, according to the same data gathered by Vixio GamblingCompliance and other regulators.

(Photo: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks