Romanians spent 90% more on online sports betting and gambling in 2020

The Romanian online gambling and betting market crossed the EUR 500 mln threshold last year, after an increase of about 90% in 2020 - according to industry data quoted by Superbet, the industry leader, quoted by Ziarul Financiar.

Furthermore, Euro 2020 gave a boost to this industry in 2021.

Superbet registered during the month when Euro 2020 took place (July 2021) over 250,000 online customers who spent an average of EUR 40 each.

The local market is thus the one that boasted the highest growth in the first year of the pandemic, with Portugal at a great distance (+55%).

Italy, Serbia and Lithuania are coming close with annual advances of 45-50%, according to the same data gathered by Vixio GamblingCompliance and other regulators.

(Photo: Rawpixelimages | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com