Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:35
Business

Germany knocks EC's plans to declare nuclear energy as "green"

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two groups of EU member states headed by France on one side (backed by countries like Poland and Romania) and Germany (backed by Austria and Luxembourg) on the other have not agreed yet on a common strategy about the future of natural gas as a transition fuel and nuclear energy as green energy - two topics with a key impact on Romania.

Nuclear energy is fiercely opposed by the Germany-led states, while natural gas is seen as more acceptable as a transition solution - although part of German politicians has concerns in this regard as well. Germany needs natural gas after deciding to give up nuclear power.

The German government on January 1 slammed plans by the European Commission to include nuclear energy and natural gas in its long-awaited green labelling system for investments in the energy sector, Politico reported.

Leonore Gewessler, Austria's climate and energy minister (and a member of the Austrian Green Party), said on December 31 that Vienna would consider suing the European Commission if the EU executive continued its plan to classify nuclear power as green, Hotnews.ro reported.

The plan proposed by the EC would allow Romania to use European funds for the two sectors in an effort to consolidate its energy production base eroded by decarbonisation.

A draft delegated act, sent by the EC to EU countries on December 31, says "it is necessary to recognise that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union's economy." Politico obtained a copy of the draft text.

The draft taxonomy also says nuclear plants should be considered "sustainable" if the host country can ensure they cause "no significant harm" to the environment, which includes the safe disposal of nuclear waste. This applies to all "new nuclear installations for which the construction permit has been issued by 2045," the text says.

Natural gas can also be entitled to the green label for a limited time span, making it easier for natural gas producers to attract private investment — provided certain criteria such as a carbon dioxide emission level of 270g of CO2 per kilowatt generated are met, the text says.

(Photo: Korn Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 01/04/2022 - 08:35
Business

Germany knocks EC's plans to declare nuclear energy as "green"

04 January 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two groups of EU member states headed by France on one side (backed by countries like Poland and Romania) and Germany (backed by Austria and Luxembourg) on the other have not agreed yet on a common strategy about the future of natural gas as a transition fuel and nuclear energy as green energy - two topics with a key impact on Romania.

Nuclear energy is fiercely opposed by the Germany-led states, while natural gas is seen as more acceptable as a transition solution - although part of German politicians has concerns in this regard as well. Germany needs natural gas after deciding to give up nuclear power.

The German government on January 1 slammed plans by the European Commission to include nuclear energy and natural gas in its long-awaited green labelling system for investments in the energy sector, Politico reported.

Leonore Gewessler, Austria's climate and energy minister (and a member of the Austrian Green Party), said on December 31 that Vienna would consider suing the European Commission if the EU executive continued its plan to classify nuclear power as green, Hotnews.ro reported.

The plan proposed by the EC would allow Romania to use European funds for the two sectors in an effort to consolidate its energy production base eroded by decarbonisation.

A draft delegated act, sent by the EC to EU countries on December 31, says "it is necessary to recognise that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union's economy." Politico obtained a copy of the draft text.

The draft taxonomy also says nuclear plants should be considered "sustainable" if the host country can ensure they cause "no significant harm" to the environment, which includes the safe disposal of nuclear waste. This applies to all "new nuclear installations for which the construction permit has been issued by 2045," the text says.

Natural gas can also be entitled to the green label for a limited time span, making it easier for natural gas producers to attract private investment — provided certain criteria such as a carbon dioxide emission level of 270g of CO2 per kilowatt generated are met, the text says.

(Photo: Korn Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Wed, 07/21/2021 - 08:16
28 July 2021
RI +
R-Create: Romanian-born startup aims to conquer Europe with returnable packaging solution
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks