Germany knocks EC's plans to declare nuclear energy as "green"

Two groups of EU member states headed by France on one side (backed by countries like Poland and Romania) and Germany (backed by Austria and Luxembourg) on the other have not agreed yet on a common strategy about the future of natural gas as a transition fuel and nuclear energy as green energy - two topics with a key impact on Romania.

Nuclear energy is fiercely opposed by the Germany-led states, while natural gas is seen as more acceptable as a transition solution - although part of German politicians has concerns in this regard as well. Germany needs natural gas after deciding to give up nuclear power.

The German government on January 1 slammed plans by the European Commission to include nuclear energy and natural gas in its long-awaited green labelling system for investments in the energy sector, Politico reported.

Leonore Gewessler, Austria's climate and energy minister (and a member of the Austrian Green Party), said on December 31 that Vienna would consider suing the European Commission if the EU executive continued its plan to classify nuclear power as green, Hotnews.ro reported.

The plan proposed by the EC would allow Romania to use European funds for the two sectors in an effort to consolidate its energy production base eroded by decarbonisation.

A draft delegated act, sent by the EC to EU countries on December 31, says "it is necessary to recognise that the fossil gas and nuclear energy sectors can contribute to the decarbonisation of the Union's economy." Politico obtained a copy of the draft text.

The draft taxonomy also says nuclear plants should be considered "sustainable" if the host country can ensure they cause "no significant harm" to the environment, which includes the safe disposal of nuclear waste. This applies to all "new nuclear installations for which the construction permit has been issued by 2045," the text says.

Natural gas can also be entitled to the green label for a limited time span, making it easier for natural gas producers to attract private investment — provided certain criteria such as a carbon dioxide emission level of 270g of CO2 per kilowatt generated are met, the text says.

(Photo: Korn Vitthayanukarun | Dreamstime.com)

