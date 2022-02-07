Night of Museums: Event to take place in Romania on May 14

The Night of Museums, the event that sees museums open their doors free of charge, is to take place on May 14, the organizers announced.

In Bucharest, the National Museum Network will organize this edition together with ARCUB.

The event was started 16 years ago by France’s Culture Ministry, under the patronage of the Council of Europe, UNESCO, and the International Council of Museums. In Romania, it is organized by the National Museum Network (RNMR).

In 2019, the local event had 150 museums and cultural institutions from around the country participating.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 60 museums and institutions marked the Night of Museums on November 14, with events held primarily online.

Last year, some 190 cultural venues in 73 localities in the country took part in the event.

