Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

Events

Night of Museums: Event to take place in Romania on May 14

07 February 2022
The Night of Museums, the event that sees museums open their doors free of charge, is to take place on May 14, the organizers announced.

In Bucharest, the National Museum Network will organize this edition together with ARCUB.

The event was started 16 years ago by France’s Culture Ministry, under the patronage of the Council of Europe, UNESCO, and the International Council of Museums. In Romania, it is organized by the National Museum Network (RNMR).

In 2019, the local event had 150 museums and cultural institutions from around the country participating.

In 2020, the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic, more than 60 museums and institutions marked the Night of Museums on November 14, with events held primarily online.

Last year, some 190 cultural venues in 73 localities in the country took part in the event.

(Photo: Anyaberkut/ Dreamstime)

Editor's picks