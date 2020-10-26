Romania refers Mobility Package to EU Court of Justice

Romania has notified the European Union Court of Justice (CJEU) about some provisions of the Mobility Package I, such as the mandatory rest time spent by drivers out of the vehicle cabin, Adevarul reported.

Romanian haulers said the country would lose 200,000 professional drivers because of the provisions of the Mobility Package.

The European Parliament signed off on updated trucking rules on July 9 this year without accepting any amendments to the reform package pushed for by Central and Eastern European countries.

Romania's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Transport announced that the Romanian Government has asked for the annulment of the problematic provisions from Mobility Package I, which will have significant negative implications on the internal market and will affect the competitiveness of the transport of goods in the Union.

These include the prohibition to carry out the normal weekly rest period on the vehicle, the obligation for the driver to return periodically to the employer's operational center or his place of residence, the obligation to return the vehicle to one of the operational centers within 8 weeks from departure, establishing additional limitations when performing cabotage operations, and establishing specific rules on the posting of drivers.

(Photo: Jaroslav Pachy Sr./ Dreamstime)

