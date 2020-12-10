Romania takes EUR 250 mln bridge loan from EIB for Iasi regional hospital

Romania's Government approved in its meeting on Thursday, October 8, a memorandum for contracting a EUR 250 million loan from the European Investment Bank (EIB) for the Iaşi Regional Emergency Hospital, finance minister Florin Citu announced.

"The total value of the investment is EUR 500 million. This loan has the role of supporting the investments until we take the money from European funds to avoid delaying the construction of this objective. The Health Ministry will ensure the implementation of the project," said Citu, quoted by Economica.net.

The Romanian Government approved last May the technical and economic indicators for building the regional hospital in Iasi, an investment estimated at over EUR 500 million, VAT included.

The future hospital will cover nearly 150,000 square meters, will have 850 beds, 19 operating rooms, and a heliport.

The total project is to be ready in 84 months, while the actual construction works should be completed in 48 months.

The Romanian Government's contribution to this project will be EUR 150 mln.

In December 2018, former health minister Sorina Pintea said that the Romanian Government would build three regional hospitals with money from the 2021-2027 EU budget. She explained that the EU funds would thus cover 85% of the total costs, compared to 50% under the 2016-2020 EU budget.

(Photo: Octav Ganea/ Inquam Photos)

