Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 08:51
Social

Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six out of ten Romanians living in urban areas say that the pandemic has changed their opinion on the prospect of living in the countryside, and 62% say they could imagine moving there in 1-2 years, according to the Digitization of Europe study, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute and conducted by Kantar.

The study covered over 15,000 interviewees from 15 European countries, including Romania.

The share is well above the 56% European average yet still far from the 68% share of Czechs who would leave the city.

Regarding the advantages of living in the countryside, 74%, respectively 80% of the interviewed Romanians consider the proximity to nature and its benefits for a healthy lifestyle as the biggest gains. Only 19% indicated a lower rent level.

The main requirement for moving to the countryside mentioned by the Romanians is by far a good internet connection: 69% of those interviewed say that it is mandatory, and 25% said that it is preferable. This finding is common among all European countries.

(Photo: Bowie15 | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 07/01/2021 - 08:51
Social

Romanians would migrate to the countryside, but they want internet

01 July 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Six out of ten Romanians living in urban areas say that the pandemic has changed their opinion on the prospect of living in the countryside, and 62% say they could imagine moving there in 1-2 years, according to the Digitization of Europe study, commissioned by the Vodafone Institute and conducted by Kantar.

The study covered over 15,000 interviewees from 15 European countries, including Romania.

The share is well above the 56% European average yet still far from the 68% share of Czechs who would leave the city.

Regarding the advantages of living in the countryside, 74%, respectively 80% of the interviewed Romanians consider the proximity to nature and its benefits for a healthy lifestyle as the biggest gains. Only 19% indicated a lower rent level.

The main requirement for moving to the countryside mentioned by the Romanians is by far a good internet connection: 69% of those interviewed say that it is mandatory, and 25% said that it is preferable. This finding is common among all European countries.

(Photo: Bowie15 | Dreamstime.com)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

10

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

18 May 2021
Business
Romania’s GDP returns to pre-pandemic level in the first quarter of 2021. Sooner than expected, analysts say
21 May 2021
RI +
Extensive photography & documentary project captures Romania’s nature and wildlife
13 May 2021
Social
Romania’s president announces substantial relaxation of COVID-19 restrictions
18 May 2021
RI +
Survey: Expats in Romania are happy with their personal finances but not with the quality of life
17 May 2021
RI +
A thru-hike across the Carpathians: Czech Michal Medek's on his two-month journey, the beauty of the Romanian ranges, and how the mountains are changing
11 May 2021
Capital markets powered by BSE
Last call for dividends on the Bucharest Stock Exchange: Large companies offer gross yields between 4% and 8%
11 May 2021
RI +
French entrepreneur aims to turn an idea he found in Bangkok into a profitable business in Romania
10 May 2021
Business
Ford Romania CEO: I can ride my bike faster than the trains that carry our cars