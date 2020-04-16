Romanian hauliers complain about EU countries obstructing their activity

Romanian professional drivers complain that some EU countries, including Germany, Austria, and Hungary, are blocking their activity by not allowing them to get to their trucks in Western Europe.

The carriers have called on the Presidency and Government to intervene diplomatically with the authorities in these countries.

They demand to be allowed to drive through these countries to reach their trucks located in Western Europe.

"Romanian road transport companies have almost 60,000 trucks in Western Europe and contribute to the export of services worth EUR 5.95 billion [per year], generated by road freight. We call for urgent measures to allow drivers to get to the freight vehicles operated," said the representatives of the National Union of Road Carriers of Romania (UNTRR), in a statement, quoted by Agerpres.

Germany, Austria, Hungary and other EU Member States have imposed travel restrictions on Romanian professional drivers.

These breach the principle of free movement of transport workers established by the European Commission, according to UNTRR.

(Photo: Pixabay)

