Romania’s lawmakers hike wages paid to public sector workers

The salaries of the public sector will increase from July 1 with a quarter of the difference between the salary provided by the Law no. 153/2017 (not yet enforced) and the actual wages at the end of last year, according to draft laws adopted on May 31 by the Chamber of Deputies, as a decision-making body.

“It’s not a wage hike; it is a law being enforced,” Marcel Ciolacu, the Chamber of Deputies speaker and head of the ruling Social Democratic Party (PSD), explained, quoted by Digi24.ro.

Law 153 was indeed repeatedly deferred on grounds that it would have an excessively negative impact on the public budget.

Supplementary, the Parliament also decided to increase by 15% the salary for the employees of the Ministry of Transport and the Ministry of Culture (including the employees of the institutions supervised by the two ministries) due to the “complexity of the work,” Cursdeguvernare.ro explained.

The employees of the Ministry of Health (only the ministry’s employees) will receive a wage hike of up to 25%.

At the same time, the Chamber of Deputies decided to grant a 50% increase for public employees involved in projects financed from reimbursable external funds, as well as the full application for the employees of the Parliament of the law on unitary remuneration of public employees.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com