Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 08:43
Social

Exam shows healthcare hires during pandemic in Romania are poorly trained

01 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Immense intakes forced hospitals in Romania to hire healthcare workers even if they lacked the necessary training or experience. As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, more and more hospital managers admit that the emergency hires are poorly trained.

Around 2000 healthcare workers were hired during the pandemic by hospitals and county health authorities throughout Romania. Last month, the Government decided to allow them to remain in the healthcare system even as the pandemic slows down. As a result, 2000 new positions were created, allowing each healthcare worker to remain on the job.

However, to get the job they had to pass an exam, and many of the pandemic hires failed it. Relieved of the pressures brought about by waves of infections, hospital managers are now voicing their disappointment with some of the staff.

“Staff employed during the state of emergency were supervised by experienced nurses because doctors were afraid that they wouldn’t manage,” said Beatrice Mahler, manager of the Marius Nasta Institute, one of the most important hospitals in Bucharest.

Other doctors argue that healthcare workers who graduate from nursing schools and other post-secondary non-tertiary centers are poorly prepared.

“They get diplomas far too easily, without knowing the foundations of medicine, without knowing how to take a pulse, give an injection, or find a vein,” said Genoveva Cadar, head of an intensive care unit, quoted by Digi24.

There are 240 nursing schools in Romania and 140,000 nurses are active in hospitals.

Romania was plagued by a shortage of medical workers even before the pandemic. Thousands of doctors and nurses emigrated to Western European countries in search of better wages, forcing those who remained to postpone retirement, and hospitals to hire out of desperation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
Radu Dumitrescu
Premium User
Submitted by radu.dumitrescu on Wed, 06/01/2022 - 08:43
Social

Exam shows healthcare hires during pandemic in Romania are poorly trained

01 June 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Immense intakes forced hospitals in Romania to hire healthcare workers even if they lacked the necessary training or experience. As the COVID-19 pandemic winds down, more and more hospital managers admit that the emergency hires are poorly trained.

Around 2000 healthcare workers were hired during the pandemic by hospitals and county health authorities throughout Romania. Last month, the Government decided to allow them to remain in the healthcare system even as the pandemic slows down. As a result, 2000 new positions were created, allowing each healthcare worker to remain on the job.

However, to get the job they had to pass an exam, and many of the pandemic hires failed it. Relieved of the pressures brought about by waves of infections, hospital managers are now voicing their disappointment with some of the staff.

“Staff employed during the state of emergency were supervised by experienced nurses because doctors were afraid that they wouldn’t manage,” said Beatrice Mahler, manager of the Marius Nasta Institute, one of the most important hospitals in Bucharest.

Other doctors argue that healthcare workers who graduate from nursing schools and other post-secondary non-tertiary centers are poorly prepared.

“They get diplomas far too easily, without knowing the foundations of medicine, without knowing how to take a pulse, give an injection, or find a vein,” said Genoveva Cadar, head of an intensive care unit, quoted by Digi24.

There are 240 nursing schools in Romania and 140,000 nurses are active in hospitals.

Romania was plagued by a shortage of medical workers even before the pandemic. Thousands of doctors and nurses emigrated to Western European countries in search of better wages, forcing those who remained to postpone retirement, and hospitals to hire out of desperation.

radu@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Dreamstime.com)

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Romanians abroad: Young mother wants to unite the Romanian community in Belgium through books
04 June 2022
Profiles & Interviews
Words versus bullets - Ukrainian journalists turn into war correspondents: War has become part of our lives
03 June 2022
Social
Romania’s new regional hospitals, pledged by every government since 2005, still in planning phase
03 June 2022
Social
Survey: Seven in ten Romanians hold Russia accountable for the war in Ukraine
02 June 2022
Social
Report: 23,000 buildings in Bucharest at risk in case of a major earthquake
01 June 2022
Travel
Bucharest’s Henri Coandă airport ranked fourth-worst in the world
26 May 2022
Culture
Celebrated British historiographer of Romania receives Romanian citizenship
24 May 2022
Social
Romania aims to reduce US visa rejection rate from 10% to 3% in “two to three years”