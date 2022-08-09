RO ministry gives EUR 36 mln grants to SMEs to train IT staff

The Romanian Ministry of Research, Innovation and Digitalization announced on August 8 the launch of a call to support small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the country to increase the competitiveness of the labour force in key technical fields such as programming/coding, data analytics, cyber-security, computer-assisted design, and additive manufacturing.

The budget of the aid scheme is EUR 36 mln, equivalent in local currency, and the estimated minimum number of beneficiary companies is 2,000.

"The digital transformation of the administration, economy and society means, first of all, our ability to use cutting-edge technologies to stop always being behind other states. It is not enough to bring state-of-the-art technologies to the country; we must know how to use them on a large scale. This call is an important step in this regard, and the employees of the SMEs who will benefit from this advanced training will be better prepared to perform in and for the Romania of the future," said minister Sebastian Burduja in a statement quoted by Economica.net.

Within this scheme, financial support is granted, in the form of a grant, to SMEs active in all sectors, from all development regions of Romania, within the National Resilience Plan of Romania, Pillar II, Component 7.

(Photo: Alexandersikov | Dreamstime.com)

