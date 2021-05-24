Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

Submitted by andreich on Mon, 05/24/2021 - 08:02
Business

RO Govt. ponders phasing out “excessive fiscal allowances”

24 May 2021
Romania’s Government plans to gradually phase out the “excessive” fiscal incentives and refrain from introducing others, according to a document published by Profit.ro and confirmed by prime minister Florin Citu.

The fiscal and policy reforms, included in the “Flagship reforms of the Romanian Recovery and Resilience Plan” and scheduled for completion by 2024, are going to be supported by EUR 360 mln “funds” (grants or soft loans) from the European Union for investments in the digital systems of the Ministry of Finance, tax collection agency ANAF and the National Customs Authority, according to the document.

“We have to make an analysis to identify which [incentives] are excessive, which stimuli are above average, and then we will make a decision," said prime minister Citu.

The plans are positive for boosting the budget revenues - a key issue followed by all the rating agencies and analysts, which has remained unanswered so far. The Government has constantly stressed that it is not going to increase the tax rates or introduce new ones.

According to a more detailed outline of the actions included in the document, Romania’s Government will carry a comprehensive analysis of the tax system to identify “distortions” from which it can generate incomes to budget.

The first areas to be investigated are those of income tax, profit tax and social contributions. It will freeze the number of goods and services for which the state charges preferential VAT rates (9% or 5%).

The excessive tax incentives, particularly regarding profit tax, income tax and social security contributions, will be withdrawn. The principles of property taxation, mainly concerning different tax regimes depending on the nature of the owner, natural person or legal person, will be revised.

