RO Govt promises to unveil 2023 budget planning today, pass it quickly

Finance Minister Adrian Câciu announced that the state budget law for 2023 and the state social insurance budget law for 2023 will be ready on December 6, while the Government will approve and publish them two days later, News.ro reported.

Within a week, the budget planning for 2023 will be reviewed by the expert committees of the Parliament and passed by the joint chambers of the legislative body, the spokesperson of the Liberal Party (PNL), Ionut Stroe, added. The budget will be available from the first day of next year, he added.

As regards the main indicators of the budget planning, Stroe only mentioned that the public capital expenditures would perhaps reach 7.4% of GDP.

The budget planning will be carried out assuming a 3% GDP growth, but the Liberals’ spokesperson said that he “hopes that the growth will be stronger.”

