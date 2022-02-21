Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:12
Business

Romania to freeze mandatory car insurance fees for six months

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

To protect the consumers against the “speculative attempts”, the Romanian financial markets regulator ASF proposed and the Ministry of Finance reportedly approved to cap the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees for six months.

The fees will be capped at a level some 30% lower compared to those charged in August 2021, after the collapse of the insurer City Insurance.

“We believe the Government will consider and approve our proposal, aimed at protecting consumers against speculations or inflation,” ASF president Nicu Marcu stated, quoted by Profit.ro.

The Government explained that it decided, upon consultations with the competition body Consiliul Concurentei and with associations of transportation companies, to admit ASF’s request and to set by Government decision maximal fees.

The RCA segment accounts for one-third of the total life and general insurance market.

Under another provision included in the Government’s decision, the distribution fees will be cut to 5% maximum (from as high as 30% currently), according to Economedia.ro

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Mon, 02/21/2022 - 08:12
Business

Romania to freeze mandatory car insurance fees for six months

21 February 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

To protect the consumers against the “speculative attempts”, the Romanian financial markets regulator ASF proposed and the Ministry of Finance reportedly approved to cap the third-party liability (RCA) car insurance fees for six months.

The fees will be capped at a level some 30% lower compared to those charged in August 2021, after the collapse of the insurer City Insurance.

“We believe the Government will consider and approve our proposal, aimed at protecting consumers against speculations or inflation,” ASF president Nicu Marcu stated, quoted by Profit.ro.

The Government explained that it decided, upon consultations with the competition body Consiliul Concurentei and with associations of transportation companies, to admit ASF’s request and to set by Government decision maximal fees.

The RCA segment accounts for one-third of the total life and general insurance market.

Under another provision included in the Government’s decision, the distribution fees will be cut to 5% maximum (from as high as 30% currently), according to Economedia.ro

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Tue, 03/16/2021 - 12:01
18 March 2021
RI +
How many tractors in Romania and what’s the size of the local agriculture equipment market?
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks