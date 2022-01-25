Romania could accept 100,000 foreign workers this year, but bureaucracy is main obstacle

The Government has drafted and debated a new Decision to allow employment visas for 100,000 foreign workers in 2022, Hotnews.ro reported.

Another bill with the same target failed to be endorsed last year.

Until December 22, 30,656 visas were granted to foreign workers despite the contingent being 50,000.

Apparently, the bureaucracy and lack of personnel needed to process the request were the main obstacles.

According to a note of the new Government Decision, the legislative initiative has a major impact on the activity of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Internal Affairs - General Inspectorate for Immigration (IGI). Thus, it is proposed to change the organization of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to "add a minimum of 60 positions" and to the Ministry of Internal Affairs - IGI 92 positions. More people would need to be hired at the MFA and MIA because the verification of documentation and permits takes a large amount of work, according to the document.

(Photo: Pixabay)

andrei@romania-insider.com