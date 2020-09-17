Romania receives first Patriot missile system

Romania officially received today, September 17, the first Patriot surface-to-air missile system in a ceremony held at the Ion Bungescu National Air Defense Training Center in Capu Midia, in Constanța county.

It is the first of a total of seven Patriot systems that the Romanian Air Forces will receive. It will become operational in 2021, once the training program is completed.

In the first phase, the Romanian Air Forces will receive four such systems, followed by another three in a second phase, between 2024 and 2026, Digi24.ro reported.

The first Patriot system cost USD 910 million. The total value of the contract for the seven systems stands at USD 3.9 billion.

Parts of the Patriot system started arriving in the country in August and were transported to Capu Midia for testing.

Speaking at the ceremony in Capu Midia, prime minister Ludovic Orban said "Romania is safer with the Patriot missiles on its territory; the Romanian citizens are better defended,” News.ro reported.

“Romania decided to roll out a ten-year-long Army endowment program […] which covers the strengthening of its defense capabilities. Romania follows its commitment to allocate 2% of its GDP for defense spending to carry out this endowment program,” Orban said.

Romania is the 17th country and the seventh NATO-member country to own Patriot missile systems, defense minister Nicolae Ciucă explained.

