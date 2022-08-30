Business

Romania, second destination for FDI in the region after Poland

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania attracted the second-highest foreign direct investments in 2021 in its region, according to the Emerging Europe Investment Promotion Report of this year.

Roughly USD 8.61 bln flowed into Romania last year. Poland, which took place first place in the ranking, received FDIs worth USD 24.81 bln.

Investments into Romania were notably higher in 2021 relative to previous years, when the FDIs that the country managed to attract were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In 2017, foreign investors committed USD 5.41 bln to their projects in Romania, followed by USD 6.21 bln in 2018, USD 5.79 bln in 2019, and USD 3.43 bln in 2020.

Conversely, last year was notably less impressive for other countries in the region. The Czech Republic attracted FDIs worth between USD 9-11 bln every year, but last year the country received only USD 5.8 bln.

Hungary, which usually received over USD 6 bln annually, got only USD 5.4 bln last year.

Despite its recent success in attracting FDI, Romania is still only tenth in the region when it comes to FDI per capita. Latvia comes in first place in this ranking, followed by Montenegro and Serbia.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
Business

Romania, second destination for FDI in the region after Poland

30 August 2022
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania attracted the second-highest foreign direct investments in 2021 in its region, according to the Emerging Europe Investment Promotion Report of this year.

Roughly USD 8.61 bln flowed into Romania last year. Poland, which took place first place in the ranking, received FDIs worth USD 24.81 bln.

Investments into Romania were notably higher in 2021 relative to previous years, when the FDIs that the country managed to attract were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In 2017, foreign investors committed USD 5.41 bln to their projects in Romania, followed by USD 6.21 bln in 2018, USD 5.79 bln in 2019, and USD 3.43 bln in 2020.

Conversely, last year was notably less impressive for other countries in the region. The Czech Republic attracted FDIs worth between USD 9-11 bln every year, but last year the country received only USD 5.8 bln.

Hungary, which usually received over USD 6 bln annually, got only USD 5.4 bln last year.

Despite its recent success in attracting FDI, Romania is still only tenth in the region when it comes to FDI per capita. Latvia comes in first place in this ranking, followed by Montenegro and Serbia.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com

Read next
Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

25 August 2022
RI +
Insider tips: British expat shares his guide for foreigners looking to rent an apartment in Cluj-Napoca
22 August 2022
Social
Honeywell opens new Industrial Automation Lab at Bucharest Polytechnic University
18 August 2022
Business
Revolut launches consumer loans in Romania
17 August 2022
Social
High fines for those who try to dodge new parking tax in the center of Bucharest
10 August 2022
Discover Romania
Romania Photo of the Day by Dreamstime: Vama Veche, the most colorful Romanian seaside destination
03 August 2022
Social
Bucharest’s new parking tariffs explained
03 August 2022
Justice
Romania’s 1989 Revolution: Former president Ion Iliescu to stand trial as prosecutors resend case to court
29 July 2022
Politics
Romanian president condemns racist comments made by Hungarian PM