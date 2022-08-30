Romania, second destination for FDI in the region after Poland

Romania attracted the second-highest foreign direct investments in 2021 in its region, according to the Emerging Europe Investment Promotion Report of this year.

Roughly USD 8.61 bln flowed into Romania last year. Poland, which took place first place in the ranking, received FDIs worth USD 24.81 bln.

Investments into Romania were notably higher in 2021 relative to previous years, when the FDIs that the country managed to attract were negatively impacted by the pandemic.

In 2017, foreign investors committed USD 5.41 bln to their projects in Romania, followed by USD 6.21 bln in 2018, USD 5.79 bln in 2019, and USD 3.43 bln in 2020.

Conversely, last year was notably less impressive for other countries in the region. The Czech Republic attracted FDIs worth between USD 9-11 bln every year, but last year the country received only USD 5.8 bln.

Hungary, which usually received over USD 6 bln annually, got only USD 5.4 bln last year.

Despite its recent success in attracting FDI, Romania is still only tenth in the region when it comes to FDI per capita. Latvia comes in first place in this ranking, followed by Montenegro and Serbia.

(Photo: Wanida Prapan/ Dreamstime)

radu@romania-insider.com