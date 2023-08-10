Romania's Defence Ministry takes steps towards F-35 procurement

Romania's Ministry of Defense (MApN) has submitted to the Romanian Parliament a request to approve the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets, Minister Angel Tîlvăr told Antena 3.

"The main threat to Romania's security in the current context is the strengthening of the military potential of the Russian Federation and the increase of military pressure on the eastern border," the request reads.

According to the document, the acquisition will be carried out in two stages. In the first phase, two F35 squadrons will be purchased, which means 32 fighter jets, and in the second phase, one more squadron will be purchased, meaning another 16 aircraft.

The first F35 planes could be operational for the country in 2030.

The cost of this multi-year program, which "will be financed out strictly from the MApN budget," is estimated at about USD 6.5bn.

The purchase would be a first step towards a consolidated status in the security architecture on the eastern NATO flank and in the Black Sea region, minister Tîlvăr argued.

This year, the Supreme National Defense Council approved in principle the program to endow the Romanian Air Force with F-35 aircraft.

(Photo: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/ Dreamstime)

