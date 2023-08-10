Defense

Romania's Defence Ministry takes steps towards F-35 procurement

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Defense (MApN) has submitted to the Romanian Parliament a request to approve the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets, Minister Angel Tîlvăr told Antena 3.

"The main threat to Romania's security in the current context is the strengthening of the military potential of the Russian Federation and the increase of military pressure on the eastern border," the request reads.

According to the document, the acquisition will be carried out in two stages. In the first phase, two F35 squadrons will be purchased, which means 32 fighter jets, and in the second phase, one more squadron will be purchased, meaning another 16 aircraft.

The first F35 planes could be operational for the country in 2030.

The cost of this multi-year program, which "will be financed out strictly from the MApN budget," is estimated at about USD 6.5bn.

The purchase would be a first step towards a consolidated status in the security architecture on the eastern NATO flank and in the Black Sea region, minister Tîlvăr argued.

This year, the Supreme National Defense Council approved in principle the program to endow the Romanian Air Force with F-35 aircraft. 

(Photo: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
Defense

Romania's Defence Ministry takes steps towards F-35 procurement

10 August 2023

Like this article? Share it with your friends!

Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Romania's Ministry of Defense (MApN) has submitted to the Romanian Parliament a request to approve the purchase of 32 F-35 fighter jets, Minister Angel Tîlvăr told Antena 3.

"The main threat to Romania's security in the current context is the strengthening of the military potential of the Russian Federation and the increase of military pressure on the eastern border," the request reads.

According to the document, the acquisition will be carried out in two stages. In the first phase, two F35 squadrons will be purchased, which means 32 fighter jets, and in the second phase, one more squadron will be purchased, meaning another 16 aircraft.

The first F35 planes could be operational for the country in 2030.

The cost of this multi-year program, which "will be financed out strictly from the MApN budget," is estimated at about USD 6.5bn.

The purchase would be a first step towards a consolidated status in the security architecture on the eastern NATO flank and in the Black Sea region, minister Tîlvăr argued.

This year, the Supreme National Defense Council approved in principle the program to endow the Romanian Air Force with F-35 aircraft. 

(Photo: Luca Luigi Chiaretti/ Dreamstime)

iulian@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks

10 August 2023
Macro
Romania's central bank sees slightly higher inflation and more risks posed by Govt. 's policy
04 August 2023
Justice
Romanian court lifts Tate brothers’ house arrest
01 August 2023
Business
Romania's ruling coalition promises to cut public spending, tax loopholes
31 July 2023
Tech
SAP opens digital innovation hub in Bucharest
31 July 2023
Interviews
Oltenia de sub Munte: The Romanian region aiming to become a UNESCO geopark
26 July 2023
Interviews
“Accept that you’re going to be seen.” A blind Romanian climber’s tale of courage, determination and success
20 July 2023
Events
Coldplay will hold first concert in Bucharest next summer
13 July 2023
Capital markets powered by BSE
FTSE Russell and MSCI include Hidroelectrica’s shares in their indices just after BSE debut