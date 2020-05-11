Romania to upgrade its F-16 fleet under USD 175 mln contract

Romania will upgrade the avionics, software, and the capacity to launch missiles of its entire F-16 fleet under a USD 175 million contract approved by the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Digi24 reported.

According to the DSCA, the Romanian Government has requested to purchase upgraded versions of avionics, software, communications equipment, navigation assistance, and cockpits for its Mid-Life Update (MLU) Block 15 F-16 aircraft fleet, along with additional logistical support.

The main contractor will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of Fort Worth, Texas.

No proposed offset agreements are known in connection with this potential sale, the DSCA's statement said. Romania purchased its fleet of 17 F-16 fighters from Portugal.

The total value of the contract was EUR 908 mln, including the aircraft refurbishing by Lockheed Martin.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

