Andrei Chirileasa
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at andrei@romania-insider.com. 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Thu, 11/05/2020 - 08:07
Business

Romania to upgrade its F-16 fleet under USD 175 mln contract

05 November 2020
Romania will upgrade the avionics, software, and the capacity to launch missiles of its entire F-16 fleet under a USD 175 million contract approved by the U.S. Defence Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA), Digi24 reported.

According to the DSCA, the Romanian Government has requested to purchase upgraded versions of avionics, software, communications equipment, navigation assistance, and cockpits for its Mid-Life Update (MLU) Block 15 F-16 aircraft fleet, along with additional logistical support.

The main contractor will be Lockheed Martin Aeronautics of Fort Worth, Texas.

No proposed offset agreements are known in connection with this potential sale, the DSCA's statement said. Romania purchased its fleet of 17 F-16 fighters from Portugal.

The total value of the contract was EUR 908 mln, including the aircraft refurbishing by Lockheed Martin.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

andrei@romania-insider.com

Normal
Business

Romania to upgrade its F-16 fleet under USD 175 mln contract

05 November 2020
