Romania issues USD 300 mln bonds in private placements in March-April

The Romanian Ministry of Finance has attracted, in recent weeks, USD 300 mln with three private placements, carried out at favorable yields, Stefan Nanu, director general of the Treasury and Public Debt Directorate of the Ministry of Finance, told Profit.ro.

Two private placements took place at the beginning of March and the third in recent days.

"We carried out three private placements of USD 100 mln each. We carried out these operations because we saw demand from investors at favorable borrowing costs and maturities for us. In general, we have better terms for these operations compared to those for the large issuances of Eurobonds," Nanu explained.

Earlier in January, Romania issued twice FX bonds: EUR 2 bln and USD 4 bln.

Romania previously raised private placements worth EUR 375 mln in November and USD 260 mln in August.

(Photo: Ruletkka Dreamstime)

