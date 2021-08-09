Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 11:02
Social

Romanian team aids in fighting fires in North Macedonia

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces were sent to North Macedonia to help stop the spread of the wildfires in the country.

One C-27 J Spartan aircraft, equipped to put out fires, and one C-130 Hercules aircraft for logistic support departed for the country on August 7, the Defense Ministry (MAPN) announced


It is the second international mission of this type for the Romanian Air Forces, after the one in July 2018 in Greece. 

On August 8, the C-27 J Spartan aircraft carried out four support missions, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced. It carried out three missions 5-10 miles southeast of the Skopje international airport and another one in the area of Prilep, some 100 km away from Skopje.

At the end of last week, Romania also sent more than 100 firefighters to aid in battling the wildfires in Greece.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: simona@romania-insider.com 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Mon, 08/09/2021 - 11:02
Social

Romanian team aids in fighting fires in North Macedonia

09 August 2021
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces were sent to North Macedonia to help stop the spread of the wildfires in the country.

One C-27 J Spartan aircraft, equipped to put out fires, and one C-130 Hercules aircraft for logistic support departed for the country on August 7, the Defense Ministry (MAPN) announced


It is the second international mission of this type for the Romanian Air Forces, after the one in July 2018 in Greece. 

On August 8, the C-27 J Spartan aircraft carried out four support missions, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced. It carried out three missions 5-10 miles southeast of the Skopje international airport and another one in the area of Prilep, some 100 km away from Skopje.

At the end of last week, Romania also sent more than 100 firefighters to aid in battling the wildfires in Greece.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

simona@romania-insider.com

Normal
 

facebooktwitterlinkedin

1

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Editor's picks