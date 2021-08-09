Romanian team aids in fighting fires in North Macedonia

Two aircraft of the Romanian Air Forces were sent to North Macedonia to help stop the spread of the wildfires in the country.

One C-27 J Spartan aircraft, equipped to put out fires, and one C-130 Hercules aircraft for logistic support departed for the country on August 7, the Defense Ministry (MAPN) announced.





It is the second international mission of this type for the Romanian Air Forces, after the one in July 2018 in Greece.

On August 8, the C-27 J Spartan aircraft carried out four support missions, the Department for Emergency Situations (DSU) announced. It carried out three missions 5-10 miles southeast of the Skopje international airport and another one in the area of Prilep, some 100 km away from Skopje.

At the end of last week, Romania also sent more than 100 firefighters to aid in battling the wildfires in Greece.

(Photo: Mapn.ro)

