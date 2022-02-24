Profile picture for user andreich
Romania to organize 5G auction in Q3 this year

24 February 2022
The telecom market regulator of Romania (ANCOM) has approved its action plan for this year, which includes the auction for the awarding of frequency bands dedicated to applications using 5G technologies, Economica.net announced.

The authorities estimate that the auction may bring EUR 600 mln to the state budget.

Last year's auction for the short-term allocation of free bands that may be used to deliver 5G services resulted in two bidders paying EUR 43.4 mln compared to EUR 73 mln expected by the authorities.

The two winning bidders will have coverage and development obligations under the frequency spectrum license.

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Editor's picks