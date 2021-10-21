Number of Romanians who get first dose of Covid-19 vaccine is rising

Nearly 44,000 Romanians accepted to be vaccinated with the first dose in the last 24 hours as of October 20, while over 27,000 received the third dose, according to data provided by the vaccination body CNCAV.

The figures are above the average necessary daily rate according to the targets set by Romanian authorities in partnership with the World Health Organisation (WHO). A total of almost 80,000 Romanians have thus been vaccinated in the last 24 hours.

Romania should vaccinate two mln people with the first dose by the end of this year, with 70% of the population to be immunized until the first quarter of 2022. This means that another 5.3 mln Romanians should be immunized with the first dose in the first quarter of 2022.

By the end of the year, Romania should thus vaccinate some 26,600 people per day with the first dose, and the daily rate should rise to some 58,000 in 2022.

(Photo: Cateyeperspective/ Dreamstime)

andrei@romania-insider.com