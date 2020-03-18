Romania Insider
Three dead after riot at prison in northwestern Romania amid Covid-19 restrictions
18 March 2020
Three inmates lost their lives and two were seriously injured after a fire at the Satu Mare prison in northwestern Romania.

The detainees started the fire by burning their mattresses to protest against the restrictions imposed by their guardians amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

The inmates were reportedly angry with the prison’s decision reduce the visiting hours, according to Realitatea.net. Detainees at the Satu Mare prison serve their sentences in a semi-open regime.

(Photo source: ID 2347185 © Ron Sumners | Dreamstime.com)

Get in Touch with Us