rinf.tech welcomes Corina Lascu as Chief Executive Officer

rinf.tech, a product engineering company with 600+ tech talents and a robust delivery ecosystem spread across Europe and North America, is proud to announce the appointment of Corina Lascu as the company’s new CEO.

Corina’s ascendancy to the role of CEO marks a significant milestone in rinf.tech’s growth journey and is in perfect alignment with the company’s long-term vision to establish itself as a trusted product engineering partner for businesses within a chosen set of industries and domains. Key pillars of this vision include a commitment to innovation, sustainability, agility, technology acceleration, digital culture and product consulting.

With an impressive track record in business strategy development and operations management, Corina’s journey with rinf.tech began in 2010. Over the years, she has navigated a progressive trajectory within the organization, serving as CFO, Client Engagement Director, Business Operations Director, Co-CEO, and now, as CEO.

Her mandate as COO at Adapta Robotics, a dynamic scale-up stemming from rinf.tech’s internal robotics division, further underlines her capability and leadership acumen.

In light of Corina Lascu’s appointment as CEO, Constantin Iftime, the outgoing CEO, is transitioning into a new corporate role as VP of Strategic Projects. Co-Founder Victor Dornescu is also taking on a fresh challenge as he steps down from his role as Chief Innovation Officer to assume responsibilities as VP of Technology Partnerships.

Commenting on Corina Lascu’s appointment as a new CEO, Constantin Iftime said: “In Corina, we have found a leader who embodies our company’s values and vision. Her dedication, expertise, and deep understanding of our business will ensure our continued growth and success. With her countless years in rinf.tech Corina is part of the organization’s DNA.”

“We are leveraging about the opportunities ahead. With Corina Lascu at the helm, rinf.tech will scale to greater accomplishments and continue its mission of delivering essential components to cutting-edge products, intelligent platforms and core business solutions to clients worldwide”, added Victor Dornescu.

rinf.tech welcomes Corina Lascu as a new CEO and wholeheartedly supports her visionary leadership.

About rinf.tech:

rinf.tech is a product engineering company that draws on the Engineering Excellence principle, knowledge-based capabilities, and robust R&D to future-proof emerging tech.

Founded in 2006, we're a 600+ employee organization with HQ in Bucharest (Romania) and offices and Delivery Centers spread across two continents – Europe and North America.

rinf.tech leverages our multi-year experience and the latest technologies to provide a combination of optimal Product & Technology Strategy, Automation & Digitization, and business differentiators for blue-chip companies and SMBs from multiple domains.

rinf.tech provides technology consulting services and custom engineering solutions for Automotive Software, FinTech, Retail Tech, Business Applications and Products, and R&D Embedded.

*This is a Press release.