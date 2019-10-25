Newsroom
Australian writer Richard Flanagan will meet his readers in Romania at the end of the month
25 October 2019
Well-known Australian writer Richard Flanagan, the winner of the 2014 Man Booker Prize for the novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North, will come to Romania at the end of October to meet his Romanian readers.

On October 30, the novelist will discuss with Marius Chivu in an event organized at the Humanitas Bookshop located near the Cismigiu Park in downtown Bucharest. The event will start at 18:30 and will end with a Q&A and book signing session, the Litera Publishing House announced in a press release.

The following day, on October 31, Richard Flanagan will be in Sibiu, where he will attend a similar event organized at the Humanitas Constantin Noica Bookshop starting 18:30.

Richard Flanagan is a novelist, journalist and film director considered one of the best Australian writers of his generation. He became known in 1994 with his first novel Death of a River Guide and three years later, in 1997, his second novel The Sound of One Hand Clapping was rewarded with the Australian Booksellers Book of the Year Award and the Vance Palmer Prize for Fiction. In 1998, the film made after The Sound of One Hand Clapping, written and directed by Flanagan, was nominated for the Golden Bear at that year’s Berlin Film Festival.

Critics confirmed his success in 2001 when his third novel Gould’s Book of Fish was published, a book rewarded in 2002 with the Commonwealth Writer's Prize. The 2007 novel The Unknown Terrorist also proved to be a worldwide success, being followed in 2008 by the volume Wanting. In October 2014, Flanagan received the Man Booker Award for the book The Narrow Road to the Deep North.

First Person, 2017, is Richard Flanagan’s most recent novel.

(Photo source: Editura Litera)

Normal
