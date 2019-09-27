Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 11:42
Culture
British writer launches English version of book about her life in a Romanian mountain village
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British writer Arabella McIntyre-Brown launched on Thursday, September 26, the English version of Din Liverpool in Carpati book about her life in a small Romanian village in the Carpathian Mountains, in the region of Transylvania. The English edition of the book is called A Stake in Transylvania and was launched in paperback and ebook formats.

McIntyre-Brown's book tells the story of her relocation to Romania nine years ago. It is the story of “yet another Brit” who falls in love with Romania, but also a motivational incursion into the territory of mental health and its challenges, News.ro reported.

British ambassador to Bucharest Andrew Noble met with Arabella McIntyre-Brown on Thursday evening, and the two discussed about Romania, the country where she has been living for many years and where she wrote the book Din Liverpool in Carpati. The British writer lives up in the mountains of Transylvania, in the village of Magura.

"I left Sussex, a place similar to the one here in Transylvania, to Liverpool and then to Magura. If you don't leave, you don't appreciate the place where you come from. Here I feel like at home in Sussex, but with more mountains. The scenery is fantastic. We all have to travel. If I were the queen of the world, I would decree compulsory travel,” she said.

Meanwhile, the British ambassador, who is a supporter of tourism development, said that the book written by Arabella McIntyre-Brown also comes to support Romania's tourism promotion.

McIntyre-Brown was one of Britain's guests at this year's Bookfest Book Fair in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo by Diana Mesesan)

Read next
Comments
Normal
Newsroom
Submitted by Newsroom on Fri, 09/27/2019 - 11:42
Culture
British writer launches English version of book about her life in a Romanian mountain village
27 September 2019
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

British writer Arabella McIntyre-Brown launched on Thursday, September 26, the English version of Din Liverpool in Carpati book about her life in a small Romanian village in the Carpathian Mountains, in the region of Transylvania. The English edition of the book is called A Stake in Transylvania and was launched in paperback and ebook formats.

McIntyre-Brown's book tells the story of her relocation to Romania nine years ago. It is the story of “yet another Brit” who falls in love with Romania, but also a motivational incursion into the territory of mental health and its challenges, News.ro reported.

British ambassador to Bucharest Andrew Noble met with Arabella McIntyre-Brown on Thursday evening, and the two discussed about Romania, the country where she has been living for many years and where she wrote the book Din Liverpool in Carpati. The British writer lives up in the mountains of Transylvania, in the village of Magura.

"I left Sussex, a place similar to the one here in Transylvania, to Liverpool and then to Magura. If you don't leave, you don't appreciate the place where you come from. Here I feel like at home in Sussex, but with more mountains. The scenery is fantastic. We all have to travel. If I were the queen of the world, I would decree compulsory travel,” she said.

Meanwhile, the British ambassador, who is a supporter of tourism development, said that the book written by Arabella McIntyre-Brown also comes to support Romania's tourism promotion.

McIntyre-Brown was one of Britain's guests at this year's Bookfest Book Fair in Bucharest.

[email protected]

(Photo by Diana Mesesan)

Read next
Comments
Normal

Romania Insider Free Newsletter

Subscribe now

Trending content

27 September 2019
Business
Romania, close to full blackout twice this year
27 September 2019
Business
What can you buy on the Bucharest Stock Exchange, the world’s newest Emerging Market?
27 September 2019
Discover Romania
Romanian film review – Genre bender: The Whistlers
27 September 2019
Business
A historical decision for Romania: Bucharest Stock Exchange promoted to Emerging Market
26 September 2019
Social
Mountain resort in Romania confronted with stray cow problem
26 September 2019
Social
Romanians need to work six times more than Americans to buy the new iPhone 11
26 September 2019
Politics
Media: EP Legal Affairs Committee rejects Romania’s candidate for commissioner, a first in EU history
25 September 2019
Politics
Romania presidential elections 2019: Eight presidential candidates earn more than Romania’s president

Get in Touch with Us

Pick your newsletters!

Want to be up to speed with what's happening in Romania? Sign up for the free newsletters of your choice.

Subscribe
Close
40