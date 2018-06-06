New protest planned in Bucharest this weekend

The protesters of the Rezist movement announced a rally this Saturday, June 9, in Bucharest’s Victoriei Square. The protest is scheduled to take place between 18:00 and 23:00.

It would overlap with the pro-democracy rally of the ruling Social Democrat Party (PSD). In a Facebook post of the Rezist page, the protesters argue that the PSD leader Liviu Dragnea should find another spot to hold the rally.

Local Mediafax reported that the Rezist protest did not receive an authorization to take place, unlike the PSD rally, which is one of three authorized ones to take place in Bucharest this Saturday.

The PSD expects over 30,000 people to attend the Bucharest rally on Saturday, Mediafax reported. Several leaders of the party’s organizations in the country said they called up people to come at the Bucharest rally. Around 10,000 people are expected to come from Olt county, and another 6,000 from Iasi. PSD Buzău expects some 4,000 members to come to the Bucharest march. Some of them will travel to Bucharest by minibuses, contracted by the local organization, which also covers the transport cost, according to News.ro.

#rezist was the hashtag used on social media networks since the 2017 start of the protests against the justice law and criminal code changes. It became an umbrella term for the protests that took place around the country since then.

