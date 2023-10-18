Revolut tops 10 million retail customers in CEE, Romania is the region’s leader

Digital bank Revolut has surpassed 10 million retail customers in the Central and Eastern Europe (CEE) region after adding 2.5 million clients in less than one year. Romania, with over 3 million clients and a customer base growth of 39% in the last 12 months, is the region's leader and keeps the second position in the global ranking after the UK.

Revolut said it is now processing over 138 million transactions a month in CEE, up by 67% compared to the average number of transactions processed in the previous full 12 months.

The CEE region includes Bulgaria, Croatia, Czechia, Estonia, Hungary, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, and Slovenia.

More than 3 million Revolut clients are in Romania, making the country the financial app's biggest market in the region. Poland also recorded a strong growth of 48%, heading to the 3 million customers threshold. Hungary (1 million retail customers), Bulgaria (670,000 retail customers) and Czechia (over 600,000 retail customers) complete the top 5.

The top 10 cities in the region by retail customer base are Bucharest (590,000), Warsaw (360,000), Budapest (356,000), Sofia (270,000), Vilnius (173,000), Krakow (165,000), Wroclaw (152,000), Riga (138,000), Prague (124,000), and Zagreb (117,000).

Revolut operates in the CEE region (like across the EEA region) as a European bank headquartered in Vilnius, Lithuania, with a full banking licence from the European Central Bank and under the supervision of the Bank of Lithuania.

irina.marica@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: the company)