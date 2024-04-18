Finance

Revolut announces global launch of refinancing option in Romania

18 April 2024

Revolut, which already has 3.5 million clients in Romania out of the 40 million globally, announced it launched the refinancing facility in the country, which is also a global premiere.

Revolut has provided unguaranteed loans for personal needs since August 2022 and has extended such loans to a total amount of RON 1.3 billion (EUR 260 million) so far.

Under the new facility, Revolut Bank will refinance one or more unguaranteed loans (from other banks) within a limit of RON 200,000 (some EUR 40,000) only in local currency, at a fixed interest rate of 6.99% to 15.99% depending on the credit profile and term of the loan. 

The maximum repayment period for the refinancing loan is 60 months. The recipients must be Romanian residents with their revenues declared at the national tax authority.

iulian@romania-insider.com

(Photo source: Piotr Adamowicz/Dreamstime.com)

1

