Revolut launches a savvier way to shop with up to 3% cashback

Revolut, the global financial superapp with more than 27 million customers worldwide, and more than 2.6 million in Romania, launches a savvier way to shop where customers earn cashback from their favourite retailers.

The new service, ‘Shops’, lets users search and browse products from leading brands within the Revolut app. These include local favourites ranging from Answear, Chicco, Cărturești, Charlotte Tilbury, Decathlon, Douglas, Epantofi, Evomag, Hervis, Lensa, Litera, Logitech, Miniprix, Otter, MyProtein, Notino, Noriel, Sinsay, Yves Rocher and big brands’ online stores, including Charlotte Tilbury or international travel agencies. The full list of brands is available in the app, and is subject to change over time.

Regardless of the Revolut plan a customer is on, Revolut Shops rewards users with up to 3% instant cashback for every purchase made at eligible merchants, as long as they start their shopping journey from the Revolut app and pay with their Revolut card in full.

Cashback is automatically applied at checkout, so customers will never miss the opportunity to save money again. Unlike other products which can take up to 90 days to give cashback to customers, Revolut Shops sends the cashback instantly. Whether it’s a new fridge, trainers, or a birthday gift, customers can get up to 3% cashback on all purchases with their favourite retailers.

All products from the brands and retailers are eligible for cashback. There are no restrictions on getting cashback from purchasing products in a sale, meaning Revolut Shops offers cashback on top of any other savings - including promo codes and sale discounts, helping the customers make the most out of their money.

Christopher Guttridge, General Manager of Lifestyle Products at Revolut, said: “We’re delighted to add Shops to our superapp, giving our customers the opportunity to get more of what they love.

“We’re proud to offer instant cashback, unlike other providers, which can take up to three months. As the cost of living rises, we are delivering ongoing product innovations aimed at meeting our customers’ everyday financial needs and aspirations, whilst giving them more financial control. Shops feature helps our customers get the most out of every penny with cashback rewards.”

To start shopping, existing customers can go to ‘Hub’ and click on ‘Shops’ in the Revolut app. New customers can first download the Revolut app on their smartphones on Google Play or Apple Store and sign up to immediately access Revolut Shops.

