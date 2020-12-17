Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 15:08
Social

Survey: Romanians spend 51% of the winter holidays budget on food

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians' holiday budget (51%) is allocated to food, a study by Reveal Marketing Research on the consumption behavior during the 2020 holiday season showed. 

According to the respondents' answers, out of an average 2020 holiday budget of RON 1,059 (EUR 217), RON 539 (EUR 11) go on food, RON 395 (EUR 81) on gifts, and RON 125 (EUR 25.6) on decorations.

The biggest spenders are families (RON 1,284/ EUR 263) and young professionals (RON 1,116/ EUR 229), while seniors and single millennials spend less- RON 765/ EUR 157 and RON 987/ EUR 205 respectively.

Families followed by single adults spend the most on food, allocating RON 588 (EUR 122.5) and RON 586 (EUR 122) respectively. 

When it comes to Christmas gifts, the biggest spenders are families, who allocate RON 562 (EUR 117), followed by young professionals who spend RON 423 (EUR 88) on average for Christmas gifts. Retired seniors and single millennials set aside RON 282 (EUR 58.7) and RON 272 (EUR 56.6) respectively for gifts, the survey showed. Men spend more on gifts than women. In the case of men, the expenses on gifts amount to RON 433 (EUR 90), compared to women who allocate RON 364 (EUR 75.8).

Only 12% of the holiday budget goes on decorations. In 2019, RON 137 (EUR 28.5) went on decorations, and currently, the respondents are willing to allocate RON 125 (EUR 26). 

At the same time, 69% of the respondents said they buy the Christmas gifts from brick-and-mortar stores, down from 2016, when 88% purchased from such venues. This year, young professionals are those who have favored this option – 81%. Meanwhile, 50% of retired seniors say they prefer to buy from brick-and-mortar stores, and half place online orders this year.

The survey was done using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method, with 1017 online interviews conducted with respondents older than 18, on a nationally representative urban and rural sample, between December 7 and December 12 of this year. The sampling error is +/- 3%. More on the study here.

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the European Consumer Payment Report showed six out of ten Romanians will spend less this year on Christmas presents. The European average stands at 47%.

At the same time, 64% of those surveyed said they would buy mainly presents made in Romania. At a European level, the countries that most favor domestic consumption are Portugal (76%), Spain (74%), and Greece (71%), the study showed. 

The report also revealed the influence of social media networks such as Facebook and Instagram on sustainable consumption, with 41% of the Romanian consumers surveyed choosing sustainable products after getting information from their reference social group. The European average is of 35%.

The European Consumer Payment Report is based on data from the answers of 24,198 consumers in 24 European countries. The 24 countries are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Locally, 1,000 people were interviewed. The full report is available here.

(Photo:  | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 09:22
20 November 2020
Social
Over six in ten Romanians cut their Christmas budgets
Normal
Profile picture for user sfodor
Simona Fodor
Senior Editor

Simona joined the Romania Insider team in 2015, first working on our travel guide in English and, later, writing features and interviews for Romania-insider.com. She holds a BA in Romanian and English and an MA in American Studies from the University of Bucharest and started her journalism career in 2003.  Simona divides her time between her hometown Ploiești and Bucharest. While in Ploiești, she enjoys spending time with her family and taking long walks with the family dog. Going through an ever-expanding reading list and traveling, now replaced by travel literature and documentaries, are some of her favorite activities. You can get in touch with her for stories about arts, culture, and travel: [email protected] 

 

sfodor
Submitted by sfodor on Thu, 12/17/2020 - 15:08
Social

Survey: Romanians spend 51% of the winter holidays budget on food

17 December 2020
Facebook
Twitter
Google
Pinterest
Reddit
Email
LinkedIn

Half of Romanians' holiday budget (51%) is allocated to food, a study by Reveal Marketing Research on the consumption behavior during the 2020 holiday season showed. 

According to the respondents' answers, out of an average 2020 holiday budget of RON 1,059 (EUR 217), RON 539 (EUR 11) go on food, RON 395 (EUR 81) on gifts, and RON 125 (EUR 25.6) on decorations.

The biggest spenders are families (RON 1,284/ EUR 263) and young professionals (RON 1,116/ EUR 229), while seniors and single millennials spend less- RON 765/ EUR 157 and RON 987/ EUR 205 respectively.

Families followed by single adults spend the most on food, allocating RON 588 (EUR 122.5) and RON 586 (EUR 122) respectively. 

When it comes to Christmas gifts, the biggest spenders are families, who allocate RON 562 (EUR 117), followed by young professionals who spend RON 423 (EUR 88) on average for Christmas gifts. Retired seniors and single millennials set aside RON 282 (EUR 58.7) and RON 272 (EUR 56.6) respectively for gifts, the survey showed. Men spend more on gifts than women. In the case of men, the expenses on gifts amount to RON 433 (EUR 90), compared to women who allocate RON 364 (EUR 75.8).

Only 12% of the holiday budget goes on decorations. In 2019, RON 137 (EUR 28.5) went on decorations, and currently, the respondents are willing to allocate RON 125 (EUR 26). 

At the same time, 69% of the respondents said they buy the Christmas gifts from brick-and-mortar stores, down from 2016, when 88% purchased from such venues. This year, young professionals are those who have favored this option – 81%. Meanwhile, 50% of retired seniors say they prefer to buy from brick-and-mortar stores, and half place online orders this year.

The survey was done using the CAWI (Computer Assisted Web Interview) method, with 1017 online interviews conducted with respondents older than 18, on a nationally representative urban and rural sample, between December 7 and December 12 of this year. The sampling error is +/- 3%. More on the study here.

Meanwhile, the 2020 edition of the European Consumer Payment Report showed six out of ten Romanians will spend less this year on Christmas presents. The European average stands at 47%.

At the same time, 64% of those surveyed said they would buy mainly presents made in Romania. At a European level, the countries that most favor domestic consumption are Portugal (76%), Spain (74%), and Greece (71%), the study showed. 

The report also revealed the influence of social media networks such as Facebook and Instagram on sustainable consumption, with 41% of the Romanian consumers surveyed choosing sustainable products after getting information from their reference social group. The European average is of 35%.

The European Consumer Payment Report is based on data from the answers of 24,198 consumers in 24 European countries. The 24 countries are Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, France, Germany, Great Britain, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Latvia, Lithuania, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, and Switzerland. Locally, 1,000 people were interviewed. The full report is available here.

(Photo:  | Dreamstime.com)

[email protected]

Read next

Profile picture for user andreich
Andrei Chirileasa
Editor-in-Chief

Andrei studied finance at the Bucharest Academy of Economic Studies and started his journalism career in 2004 with Ziarul Financiar, the leading financial newspaper in Romania, where he worked for ten years, the last six of which as editor of the capital markets section. He joined the Romania-Insider.com team in 2014 as editor and became Editor-in-Chief in 2016. He currently oversees the daily content published on Romania-Insider.com and likes to stay up to date with everything relevant in business, politics, and life in Romania. Andrei lives with his family in the countryside in Northern Romania, where he built their own house. In his free time, he studies horticulture and tends to his family’s garden. He enjoys foraging in the woods and long walks on the hills and valleys around his village. Email him for story ideas and interviews at [email protected] 

 

andreich
Submitted by andreich on Fri, 11/20/2020 - 09:22
20 November 2020
Social
Over six in ten Romanians cut their Christmas budgets
Normal
 

Romania Insider Free Newsletters

Subscribe now

Trending content

17 December 2020
Politics
Romania’s would-be center-right coalition partners can’t agree on who will lead new Government
15 December 2020
Entertainment
Inspiration: Romanian master florist outlines Christmas decorating suggestions
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
What I love about Romania - Alan Stokes (Canadian): A lot of the scenery reminds me of my home in Canada. I plan to live here permanently
14 December 2020
Real Estate
Skanska sells two office buildings in Bucharest to S IMMO for EUR 97 mln
11 December 2020
Politics
Who is AUR, the anti-system movement that has become the new force in Romanian politics?
15 December 2020
Profiles & Interviews
Career change during the pandemic: Romanian DJ switches to new business & discovers the joy of helping others
09 December 2020
Politics
Finance minister, the Liberals’ first choice to lead Romania’s new center-right Government
09 December 2020
Politics
The end of an era in Romanian politics: former president and former PMs fail to take their parties to the Parliament (comment)