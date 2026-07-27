Rețele Electrice Romania modernizes transformer substation in Timișoara after EUR 5 million investment

Rețele Electrice Romania, part of the PPC group in Romania, has completed the modernization works for the 110/20 kV Freidorf transformer substation in Timișoara after a RON 26 million (approximately EUR 5.13 million) investment.

The station serves around 9,000 customers in the Freidorf area of the city.

The 110/20 kV Freidorf transformer substation was built in 1979. In the event of unplanned interruptions, it can take over the power supply of adjacent stations, thus supplying up to 60,000 customers.

The substation's modernization works began in April 2024. The works involved replacing both the primary equipment that ensures the proper functioning of the transformer station, as well as the secondary protections and circuits. The Freidorf substation is equipped with two transformers of 110/20 kV with a power of 25MVA each, two overhead line bays of 110 kV, 17 medium-voltage bays of 20 kV each, one coupling bay of 20 kV, two neutral treatment group bays, and internal services of 20/0.4kV.

The equipment replaced during the modernization works includes a 110/20 kV power transformer; all 20 kV medium-voltage bays, the internal services, the medium-voltage network's neutral treatment groups and the associated arc suppression coils. In addition, the secondary circuits and electromechanical protections were replaced with digital protections, both for the 110 kV line bays and the 110/20 kV transformers, as well as those for the medium-voltage bays.

Rețele Electrice Romania operates networks with a total length of about 136.000 kilometers in three major areas of the country: Muntenia Sud (including Bucharest), Banat and Dobrogea, covering one third of the local distribution market. The electricity infrastructure operated by Rețele Electrice Romania includes 293 power stations and over 26.000 secondary substations.

(Photo: the company)

simona@romania-insider.com