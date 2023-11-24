The Cluj County Council, in central Romania, recently announced the completion of the restoration, conservation, and enhancement works of Bánffy Castle, a historic monument in the locality of Răscruci, Bonţida commune.

According to the Cluj County Council, the project was carried out after accessing European funds amounting to approximately EUR 4 million, supplemented by approximately EUR 7.5 million from the county's own budget.

The castle will be open to the public and will host cultural events.

“By completing this project, we offer a remarkable landmark to the people of Cluj, tourists, and history and beauty enthusiasts. The valorization of this architectural gem with significant historical and cultural importance will boost the development of this entire area of the county. Bánffy Castle in Răscruci, an identity marker and a reference point on the tourist map of Transylvania, will be open to the general public and will be a community space, hosting cultural events and more,” said Alin Tişe, the president of the Cluj County Council.

The restoration works centered on both the interior and exterior walls of the castle, partitions, finishes, utility installations, as well as artistic components such as carpentry, ornamentation, painted wood finishes, furniture, fireplace, terracotta stoves, stained glass, and inscriptions.

The castle's floor includes a library/media center, a multifunctional hall for cultural activities, a small-sized classroom, a research office, an administrative office, as well as sanitary facilities. The basement of the building includes an exhibition space.

Additionally, according to representatives of the Cluj County Council, the investment also included the restoration of the castle's park, with a significant component being the arrangement of the lake on the premises. A wooden pontoon was built, the dovecot in the middle of the lake and the fountain were reconstructed, a bridge was erected over the canal, and two other bridges for the water drainage ditch were rebuilt, with both car and pedestrian accesses being arranged. At the same time, landscaping and tree planting works were carried out.

Three other buildings serving the castle were also reinforced.

(Photo source: Consiliul Judetean Cluj on Facebook)