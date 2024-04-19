Respiro center for children with disabilities and their families opens in Bucharest

Bucharest City Hall, through the General Directorate of Social Assistance of the City of Bucharest (DGASMB), and UNICEF Romania inaugurated on Thursday, April 18, a new integrated social services unit for vulnerable children in the capital city. The Respiro center for children with disabilities and their families, named The Magical Rainbow, will provide free services such as care, supervision, temporary accommodation, counseling, play and rehabilitation, medical assistance, and meals.

Free care, education, counseling, habilitation and rehabilitation activities can be provided for a beneficiary for a maximum of 10 working days per year. A total of 120 children can benefit from the day center’s services annually.

Bucharest mayor Nicușor Dan said: “Children with disabilities and their families need effective and quality support within the community. The Respiro Magical Rainbow Center has facilities and programs tailored to the needs of the beneficiaries, and is designed to provide them with an enjoyable and stimulating experience. The emotional and psychological support offered to families is essential to improve their well-being, and here parents and caregivers can find understanding from other people facing similar situations and valuable guidance from professionals.”

Anna Riatti, UNICEF Representative in Romania, stated: “The sooner children with disabilities get the services they need, close to them in the community, the better. But often, they are not diagnosed in time and do not have access to the necessary services. Families need support to cope with higher care and living costs and to make up for lost income-earning opportunities.”

The center has indoor spaces (recreation and leisure room, dormitories, rooms for physical and mental recovery, dining room, and so on) equipped with furniture and facilities for various types of activities with children, as well as an outdoor courtyard for outdoor recreational activities.

(Photo source: UNICEF Romania)