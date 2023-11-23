Resita municipality completes partly successful green bond issue

Reşita Municipality raised from investors about EUR 8.7mn, through a private placement of green bonds with a maturity of ten years and a EUr 17mn target, at an interest rate indexed to the 6M EURIBOR, Ziarul Financiar reported.

The bonds will be listed on the Bucharest Stock Exchange.

The municipality will use the money to support the city's development plans, which include, among others, the reconstruction of a tram line, the rehabilitation of the tram depot, and the purchase of ten electric buses.

(Photo: Monthira Yodtiwong/ Dreamstime)

